"I have my own path": Tom Brady's 'endorsed' QB Cam Miller gets honest on catching Raiders minority owner's attention

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:41 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Tom Brady's 'endorsed' QB Cam Miller gets honest on catching Raiders minority owner's attention (image credit: getty)

Tom Brady and Cam Miller have some similarities. Brady played quarterback during his career, and Miller plays the same position. Both were also selected in the sixth round.

With Miller's debut preseason game around the corner, he fielded questions from the press. A reporter told him that Brady endorsed him in the draft, and Miller said it was humbling.

"If it is true, that's very humbling and honoring to know the best quarterback to ever play the game endorsed me," Miller said on Tuesday. "But at the same time I have my own path. He had his own path and I think every quarterback from the age of five to you know the veteran quarterbacks in the league are all still chasing him."
"So, yeah, if I do have a conversation with him and he, you know, he talked to our team the other day, I’m just writing down every single thing that he says because, you know, it's extremely important for me.”

Another similarity they have is Brady was deep in the Patriots depth chart, while Miller is in a similar spot with the Raiders.

However, Miller still has time to make a name for himself in the NFL, and he has an example on the team's board to look up to.

What's next for Tom Brady and Cam Miller?

Tom Brady is combining the roles of NFL analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner. He likely played a part in Pete Carroll's hiring, the trade for Geno Smith and numerous draft decisions.

With the start of the 2025 season inching closer, there will be a lot of eyes on the Raiders because of Brady's involvement. The team is expected to perform significantly better than last year.

Cam Miller joins the Raiders as the third-string quarterback on their depth chart. He's behind Smith and Aidan O'Connell.

Being a sixth-round pick, Miller would likely be given time to learn from Smith, O'Connell and even Brady.

Las Vegas has preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
