"He hasn't been perfect" - Stephen A. Smith believes Aaron Rodgers will be a bad mentor for Shedeur Sanders 

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft projection continues to be a hot topic of discussion. From initially being a top-three pick, Coach Prime's son is now considered to go late in the first round of the draft. NFL insider Adam Schefter stated this week that Shedeur could also potentially land with the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 pick.

Ad

The Steelers are also in the mix to potentially acquire Super Bowl XLV champion Aaron Rodgers. On Friday's episode of ESPN's 'First Take', Stephen A. Smith was questioned about whether Rodgers would be a good mentor to guide Shedeur Sanders through his professional career in the league.

Stephen A. Smith did not mince his words when talking about this potential situation. He stated that while Aaron Rodgers has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, he is uncertain if the 4x NFL MVP could be a good leader and guide for a young star like Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ain't nobody questioning the credentials, the acumen, the cerebal brilliance of Aaron Rodgers. You're questioning willingness, the willingness to teach. The willingness to prep somebody for a career that he has enjoyed for the better part of the last two decades at a very elite level. That's all," Smith said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And when you think about Shedeur Sanders, like, when I say no, this is not throwing any shade on Aaron Rodgers. He hasn't been perfect. There have been things that I've been critical in the past. But for the most part....Aaron Rodgers will always be special to me. That brother was something special...

Ad

Smith then brought up Rodgers' recent admission about possible retirement as another reason why he wouldn't be a good mentor for Sanders.

"Having said that. When you're on camera, acknowledging and admitting you've got personal issues that you have to deal with, and you just don't know whether you're going to retire, going to play, whatever, that's not somebody I want my young quarterback exposed to. Because at this particular moment of time, he's devoid of that passion it seems." (TS-3:55 onwards)

Ad

Ad

In his final collegiate campaign, Shedeur Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contributions on the field.

NFL insider claims the Steelers would pass on Shedeur Sanders even if they had the No.1 pick

NFL insider Gerry Dulac claimed that the Pittsburgh Steelers will not acquire the Colorado quarterback even if they had the No.1 overall pick in the draft. On the Rich Eisen Show, he explained how the quarterback position is not the franchise's top priority at the moment.

Ad

"I will also say this, if they (the Pittsburgh Steelers) have the No.1 pick in the draft, they wouldn't draft Shedeur Sanders. If that helps with any analysis or thought process you or anyone else might have." (TS- 3:45)

Gerry Dulac believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers might first look to improve their defensive line with their first-round pick. After that, the team could potentially look at quarterbacks. That is when prospects like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart would become a part of the conversation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.