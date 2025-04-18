Adam Schefter delivers clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders' chances with Steelers after Aaron Rodgers' cryptic comment

Shedeur Sanders's draft stock has been erratic over the past few weeks. After his decision not to participate in the Combine and the Big 12 Pro Days, he has gone from being a top quarterback prospect to a late-Round 1 projection. The quarterback helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl game appearance last season.

Shedeur Sanders was rumored to be a strong candidate for the New Orleans Saints after their QB1, Derek Carr, suffered a shoulder injury. This raises a question about his health for the upcoming season, as the Saints might decide to take a quarterback with the No.9 overall pick.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter had a different verdict about Shedeur Sanders' projection in this year's draft. On the Thursday episode of the 'NFL on ESPN' show, he downplayed the idea of the Saints drafting the Colorado quarterback with the No. 9 pick. He also poured cold water on Sanders going to the Giants at No. 3.

"There have been people this week, not many, but a couple who have pointer out, 'Don't be surprised if the Giants take Shedeur Sandes at 3.' Do I think it's happening? It doesn't sound like it," Schefter said. "But I don't think it can be dismissed. And I know J-Mac brought the possibility of the Saints....But the matter of the fact is, when you talk to people around the league, I don't think they believe the Saints are taking Shedeur."

Schefter then commented on how Shedeur could potentially land with the Steelers at No. 21.

"Pittsburgh is the spot that makes the most sense," Schefter continued. "But would there be a team that jumps up in front of the Steelers? Do they value Shedeur Sanders enough to do that? Would the Giants go ahead and take him at three? Because right now, it certainly feels like his range, which is a wide range, wider than most players in a draft, is three to 21 and I don't like the chances of him going nine."

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields after the 2024 season. They have yet to finalize a good starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

The Steelers are waiting for a response from Aaron Rodgers, who made a cryptic comment in response to possibly joining Pittsburgh. However, if the talks fall through, then Shedeur Sanders could be a good choice if he is still on the board.

Dane Burgler predicts the Saints to pass on Shedeur Sanders in latest mock draft

The Athletic's Dane Burgler believes that the Saints will pass on drafting Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick. In his latest mock draft, he had the franchise improving their WR room by drafting Tetairoa McMillan ninth overall.

"New Orleans hasn't drafted a first-round quarterback in 53 years (Archie Manning in 1971), but anything is possible with the recent Derek Carr injury news. However, I'm not sold that the Saints love their options here, so in this scenario they opt to upgrade the receiver depth chart."

Dane Bugler further stated that the Saints will draft a quarterback in the second round. However, instead of Shedeur Sanders, he projects it to be Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. He already had a pre-draft visit with the team and has been steadily climbing the draft boards.

