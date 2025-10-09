“He playing call of duty beta”: NFL fans react as Kyler Murray misses practice ahead of Cardinals vs. Colts clash

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray missed Thursday's practice as he's dealing with a foot injury sustained in the 22-21 defeat to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban noted on X that Friday’s workout will be pivotal in determining whether Murray is cleared to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Murray briefly exited during the third quarter of the Tennessee game after injuring his foot, spending a short stint in the locker room before returning.

Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday that the team is evaluating the quarterback daily.

Fans reacted to Urban’s update.

"Playing Call of duty beta," one fan wrote.

‘cho 🔲 @GLOCKPURDY playing call of duty beta

"If he sits Friday, Cards' offense gonna look like a sandbox without toys," a fan said.

"Isn't Call of Duty or BF6 releasing, could be why," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Lol i bet cards fans can't wait till this dude's contract is done," one fan commented.

"They're still gonna find a way to blame his for a loss," a fan tweeted.

"Dudes skipping practice to play warzone," another fan commented.

Murray has gone 110 of 161 for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through five games. He has also recoded 173 rushing yards and one touchdown on 29 attempts. Heading into Week 6, the Cardinals rank last in the NFL in passing offense (170.2 yards per game).

Jacoby Brissett prepares as a contingency plan if Kyler Murray cannot play

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Jacoby Brissett, who the Arizona Cardinals signed during the offseason, is expected to start on Sunday if Kyler Murray is sidelined.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon praised the backup’s professionalism.

"Well, he's a true pro," Gannon said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat, all our guys, but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports.

"To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details. You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face."

Brissett has played 89 games in his NFL career, including 53 starts, with the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns and Commanders.

Arizona has dropped three straight games, each on a last-second field goal, to fall to 2-3, while the Colts have surged to 4-1.

