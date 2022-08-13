"He was preying upon these massage therapists" - Mike Florio blasts Deshaun Watson over suspension drama

Deshaun Watson has taken nonstop heat over the last 18 months for his infamous actions with dozens of female massage therapists. The criticism isn't dying down anytime soon. One NFL analyst slammed the quarterback and also claimed that everyone, except Browns fans, wants him gone.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio hurled words at the quarterback. He claimed that most are on the same page. Here's how he put it:

"I mean, look, you've got Browns fans that are screaming, 'This is unfair. This is rigged. This is this.' And everybody else is like, 'Throw the guy out for a year.' We had a poll on Twitter last week of four different options of 'how long he should be suspended: six, eight, 12 and full season' of those four options."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess last night: Barring a change via a ruling today, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start a football game today. From @NFLTotalAccess last night: Barring a change via a ruling today, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start a football game today. https://t.co/nzYBqjgV5u

He went on to reveal the poll results:

"Which one do you prefer? And full season was 71%, 71%. So you get Browns fans out of the picture, and everybody else is saying, 'What are we even talking about? Nonviolent sexual assault. He was preying upon these massage therapists. He was using his status.'"

Field Yates @FieldYates Pending a ruling from appeals officer Peter C. Harvey, Browns QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start tonight's preseason game against the Jaguars.



This would mark Watson's first NFL game of any kind since January 3rd, 2021. Pending a ruling from appeals officer Peter C. Harvey, Browns QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start tonight's preseason game against the Jaguars. This would mark Watson's first NFL game of any kind since January 3rd, 2021.

Deshaun Watson's journey

Cleveland Browns Press Conference

At the end of the 2020 NFL season, the Texans were 4-12, but many fans were lauding Watson for his 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. However, the tone of public opinion shifted immediately, following the onslaught of roughly two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct.

For the next year, the question of Watson's freedom was at stake. Watson eventually escaped legal purgatory early in 2022. He still found himself in civil purgatory, since each of the criminal cases had a civil case, as well. For most of 2022, the quarterback spent time whittling down the civil cases by settling out of court.

As the summer ran on, the NFL began the process of assessing a punishment for the quarterback. Originally, the suspension was for six games, but the NFL appealed the decision, pushing for more. How long will the quarterback be suspended? Will he see the field this year?

Even if Watson does, many have doubts about his ability to play at the same level as he did with the Houston Texans. Others worried that he had lost a spark in 2020 after going 4-12, despite having a great touchdown-interception ratio. Will the quarterback resemble his old self on the field if and when he eventually returns?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

