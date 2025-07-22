“He should probably leave the country”: NFL fans react as JC Tretter resigns from NFLPA 4 days after Lloyd Howell's exit

After Lloyd Howell stepped down as the NFLPA's executive director, JC Tretter has now resigned from his position as chief strategy officer.Tretter confirmed the news to CBS Sports on Sunday, claiming that the pressure has been far too much on him and his family. He doesn't want to continue to put them through that kind of attention.“Over the last couple days, it has gotten very, very hard for my family,” Tretter said. “And that’s something I can’t deal with. So, the short bullet points are: I have no interest in being [executive director].&quot;I have no interest in being considered; I’ve let the executive committee know that. I’m also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days because I don’t have anything left to give the organization.”This sparked some reactions from fans on X.&quot;Ha! He should probably leave the country for a while too,&quot; one said.&quot;So was he like, working for the NFLPA as a secret advocate for the owners? That’s what it sounded like they were saying on the radio,&quot; one fan said.The comments didn't get any lighter from there.&quot;it was a &quot;gots to go&quot; situation for him. investigators may have found something else, but even if they didn't, his association with Howell made him &quot;persona non grata.&quot;. Time for a fresh start,&quot; another added.&quot;Your secretive, corruptive ways won’t be missed, JC,&quot; added another fan.The recent unraveling of the NFLPANFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: ImagnLloyd Howell Jr. resigned as the NFLPA's executive director on Thursday. This came after some controversy as to whether or not his involvement in a 2011 sexual discrimination lawsuit was made known to those who voted for him. According to reports from ESPN, the stories differ as to whether or not members claim they were made aware of the lawsuit before the election.Some say that Howell's involvement in the lawsuit wasn't made known at all. Others say that Howell was questioned about it during a meeting with the association, some going as far as saying he was &quot;grilled&quot; on the subject. Despite the varying reports on whether or not the information was made available, Howell's time with the NFLPA has ended.It seems that JC Tretter is following suit, as he was expected to become the interim executive director. The current state of the NFLPA seems to be in turmoil. It will be interesting to see how the association recovers after its blunders over the past several weeks.