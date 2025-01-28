"He probably punched the wall after that Chiefs game" - Fans concoct theories as Josh Allen pulls out of Pro Bowl 2025 

The Buffalo Bills will miss the Super Bowl 2025, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Quarterback Josh Allen, named to the AP All-Pro second team and the Pro Bowl, will reportedly not attend the festivities.

Instead, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has replaced him as one of the three quarterbacks participating in the Pro Bowl.

People took to Reddit to discuss some potential theories surrounding Josh Allen not attending the Pro Bowl.

"He probably punched a wall after that Chiefs game and got hurt," one fan remarked.

"The injury is PTSD," another fan said.

Some fans took a different route to discuss his absence.

"He's questionable with a broken heart," another said.

"he's so depressed he acts like it's his birthday everyday," one fan joked.

"he's got an acute case of "i-don't-wanna-do-that-s**t"itis," another user said.

"Doesn't he always choose to go to Pebble Beach golf tournament instead of the pro bowl?," one

Whether any of those theories are true or not, Josh Allen had an unbelievable season as he finished as an NFL MVP finalist.

He finished the regular season with a league-high 77.3 QBR and completed 307-of-483 (63.6 percent) of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. He also ran 102 times for 531 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns, zero receptions for seven yards, and a touchdown.

Which quarterbacks will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl?

The 2025 Pro Bowl Championship is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Credits: IMAGN)

The AFC has three quarterback spots for the 2025 Pro Bowl. The original three selected were Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, both Allen and Jackson were replaced in the Pro Bowl by rookie quarterback Drake Maye of the New England Patriots and quarterback Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, those alternatives were not the first option, as DJ Bien-Aime from ESPN reported that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud turned down an invitation to be an alternate.

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was also believed to be a candidate, but Mike Klis of 9News reported that he was scheduled for a minor cleanup procedure.

