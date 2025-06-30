"He had more receiving yards than Travis Kelce": Ex-NFL LB gives clear verdict on Jonnu Smith's move to Steelers

It seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are assembling the Avengers for the upcoming NFL season. After signing 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and trading for Jalen Ramsey on Monday, former Eagles player Emmanuel Acho believes the addition of Jonnu Smith has made the Steelers Super Bowl contenders.

In a recent appearance on "The Facility," Acho stated that this is the best news for the Steelers fans as Jonnu Smith has filled a major void in their team's offense.

"This is the best news for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. I do believe the Steelers are now Super Bowl contenders for several reasons," Acho said.

"The biggest void offensively for the Steelers was at number two wide receiver. By acquiring Jonnu Smith, you no longer have to tend to that void, because instead of living in 10 or 11 personnel, like James said, you can live in 12 personnel, but I'll do you one even better."

Acho went on to add that Smith is a strong addition to the Steelers' offense, as he had more yards than Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce last season. This makes Pittsburgh a strong Super Bowl contender:

"I believe an elite receiving tight end is more valuable than elite receiving receiver because there are better cover cornerbacks than there are cover linebackers ... Jonnu Smith go to work. You had more receiving yards than Travis Kelce last year, nearly 900 of them. I think the Steelers actually, somehow, just became Super Bowl contenders."

Check out the video below:

Jonnu Smith recorded 884 yards and eight touchdowns last year, while arguably the greatest tight end of all time, Travis Kelce, had 823 yards and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey recently announced his trade to the Steelers

Former Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Ramsey is the newest addition to the Steelers roster. The team traded its safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, for the cornerback. Ramsey recently shared the news on X with a four-word message:

"Break my own News!" he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Despite still having four years left in the $72.3 million extension Ramsey signed with the Dolphins last year, the team decided to part ways with the star CB. With so much star power in the locker room, it'll be interesting to see if the Steelers will lift the Lombardi Trophy next season.

