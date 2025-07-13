"He is so relentlessly competitive" - Kay Adams warns Tom Brady’s obsession with winning could trigger Raiders' revival 

The 2025 NFL season may be a challenging one for Tom Brady, given all the commitments the seven-time Super Bowl champion has collected over the years. During his second season as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady's responsibilities are set to increase.

Ad

That said, analyst Kay Adams is confident the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will find a way to figure it out and excel at his duties as an analyst, minority owner and more.

Adams shared a clip from Thursday's episode of her "Up & Adams" show on Sunday, in which she discusses all the pressure Tom Brady carries coming into this season and insists that Brady's competitive nature would help him with whatever challenge lies ahead.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can't tell me that we aren't maybe underestimating or underappreciating the Brady effect on the Raiders and being part of the ownership group," Adams said. "I know it's the Chiefs. Chiefs fans are like, 'Shut the f up. I get it.' But just—this is not his sport. Think about Brady in the Raiders’ hallways while you're watching this.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"'Let's take no prisoners and get it done. We got to get it done. I have no fear. I have no fear. I have no fear in anything I do.'

She adds that while Tom Brady will have a lot to do, he'll likely find a way to carry out everything.

"But he is not someone that is going to be hands off with the Raiders. And I think he is so relentlessly competitive. In the three minutes, he’s like, 'I don’t—' because this is a losing team, Built in Birmingham. Can’t wait to see it August 1st as they climb out and want to get into the Premier League mix and all of that. But these are the ways that he’s going to approach everything and set things culturally, top to bottom."

Ad

Ad

Mike Florio uses Tom Brady-Raiders deal to criticize Giants' treatment of Eli Manning

While Tom Brady was given a sweet deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders board, buying a 5% stake in the franchise for $3.5 billion, the New York Giants were reportedly willing to sell 1% of the franchise for $10 billion to Eli Manning, one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Ad

Mike Florio criticized the Giants for mistreating the quarterback who led them to their most recent Super Bowl victories, using the Raiders as an example.

"Speaking of Brady, the fact that the Giants wouldn’t give a two-time Super Bowl winner a sweetheart deal underscores the cool-friend discount Brady got from Raiders owner Mark Davis," Florio wrote for NBC Sports. "Brady bought his piece of a team he never played for at an embarrassingly low $3.5 billion valuation — roughly a third of the number Eli floated."

Just like Brady, Manning has broadcasting duties, but he named his commitments to ESPN as a factor in giving up in his attempts to become a Giants' minority owner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.