"He retired from football and took up the sport of stealing from poor people" - NFL fans fail to understand Brett Favre's involvement in scandal despite $110 million net worth

Brett Favre was loved for saving the day in Green Bay. Now, he's under fire for misusing welfare money despite being worth more than $100 million.

According to a post by "Duty to Warn" on Twitter, the former quarterback allegedly knowingly texted about his welfare scandal in 2017. Fans were not happy to see the texts. Here's what one of them said:

"Brett Favre knew exactly what he was doing. He retired from football and took up the sport of stealing from poor people. It's a time-honored Republican tradition. Trump and Rick Scott can offer pointers"

Here are some more reactions from NFL fans on Twitter:

zipperpinch @cjoblonskiwicz @lindyli My question is why hasn't @BrettFavre been taken in for questioning yet, let alone arrested for fraud? Simultaneously, he was paid $1M for speaking events he never spoke at. Just goes to show how the ultra wealthy are treated much differently than the rest of America. @lindyli My question is why hasn't @BrettFavre been taken in for questioning yet, let alone arrested for fraud? Simultaneously, he was paid $1M for speaking events he never spoke at. Just goes to show how the ultra wealthy are treated much differently than the rest of America.

Outrageous, shameful & ILLEGAL. @lindyli Just when you thought Brett Favre could not sink any lower after his sexting scandal - those ladies were fired after complaining about Favre’s behavior - he STOLE from MS’s poorest citizens with the HELP from former Governor Phil Bryant.Outrageous, shameful & ILLEGAL. @lindyli Just when you thought Brett Favre could not sink any lower after his sexting scandal - those ladies were fired after complaining about Favre’s behavior - he STOLE from MS’s poorest citizens with the HELP from former Governor Phil Bryant. Outrageous, shameful & ILLEGAL.

Gothar @Gothar46262141 @lindyli 🤔So Brett retired to become a WELFARE QUEEN!🥴🤣 @lindyli 🤔So Brett retired to become a WELFARE QUEEN!🥴🤣

kmonsens @tribalega @lindyli Heck…if he wants real advise on how to become a millionaire on a congressman salary he should ask Pelosi… @lindyli Heck…if he wants real advise on how to become a millionaire on a congressman salary he should ask Pelosi…

Jane Jackson @Janejackson75 @lindyli He needs to pay it back with interest to the people of MS, so it can go back to the people who need it. @lindyli He needs to pay it back with interest to the people of MS, so it can go back to the people who need it.

benedict fan @savebenedict @lindyli He’s dumb as a rock. Seriously. And he also went to that same college. @lindyli He’s dumb as a rock. Seriously. And he also went to that same college.

S2 Vanessa S2 @KhrystineS @lindyli @WeedAnswer1 Sports is exactly stealing from poor people, not to mention for the millionth time, paying millions to grown ass men to play a kids game while our children starve in this country homeless and without medical care unable to play those games. But capitalistic priorities come first. @lindyli @WeedAnswer1 Sports is exactly stealing from poor people, not to mention for the millionth time, paying millions to grown ass men to play a kids game while our children starve in this country homeless and without medical care unable to play those games. But capitalistic priorities come first.

Mandi Lyfbotes @MandiLyfbotes @lindyli Even worse, these are the same people that'll look you in the eye and bitch about socialism over predatory student loan forgiveness. @lindyli Even worse, these are the same people that'll look you in the eye and bitch about socialism over predatory student loan forgiveness.

Brett Favre's fall from grace

Brett Favre pictured during the BMW Charity Pro-Am

According to the Associated Press, Brett Favre conspired with former governor Phil Bryant to use $5 million in taxpayer money to help build a volleyball facility.

The facility was to be constructed at the school both he and Bryant had attended. Favre played football there as well. The University of Southern Mississippi was to be the recipient.

The texts appear to indicate that the governor was fully aware of and even endorsed the misuse of funds. The center's executive director, Nancy New, was also connected. She and her son pled guilty to misspending welfare money already.

When he retired in 2010, Favre was widely lauded as one of the best quarterbacks in the game. After 20 years, he developed the love of the majority of NFL fans for his gunslinger ball-to-the-wall mentality.

It didn't matter whether it was the preseason or the NFC Championship game. The signal-caller was going to push the ball downfield early and often.

He spent some time with organizations such as the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. However, he is most well known for his accomplishments with the Green Bay Packers.

During his time in Green Bay, he won at least 10 games nine times and had only three non-winning seasons. He even brought a Super Bowl to town in 1996 and returned to the big game in 1997, but the Packers failed to defeat the Denver Broncos.

Brett Favre left the team in 2008, retiring from the sport altogether. However, he soon returned and was back under center in Week 1 of the 2009 season. The signal-caller retired again after finishing the season before returning once more. Finally, in 2010, Favre retired for the final time after a 6-10 year.

After leaving the field, Favre made a name for himself by attending various speaking gigs, making public appearances, and helping sell jeans on television.

In May 2022, he was formally sued by the department of Human Services for misusing money meant for the welfare of some of the poorest people in the USA. Favre was part of a group of several other participants, including former pro-wrestlers. In total, it is alleged that $20 million was used inappropriately.

