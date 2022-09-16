"He retired from football and took up the sport of stealing from poor people" - NFL fans fail to understand Brett Favre's involvement in scandal despite $110 million net worth

Brett Favre was loved for saving the day in Green Bay. Now, he's under fire for misusing welfare money despite being worth more than $100 million.
According to a post by "Duty to Warn" on Twitter, the former quarterback allegedly knowingly texted about his welfare scandal in 2017. Fans were not happy to see the texts. Here's what one of them said:
"Brett Favre knew exactly what he was doing. He retired from football and took up the sport of stealing from poor people. It's a time-honored Republican tradition. Trump and Rick Scott can offer pointers"
Here are some more reactions from NFL fans on Twitter:
Brett Favre's fall from grace
According to the Associated Press, Brett Favre conspired with former governor Phil Bryant to use $5 million in taxpayer money to help build a volleyball facility.
The facility was to be constructed at the school both he and Bryant had attended. Favre played football there as well. The University of Southern Mississippi was to be the recipient.
The texts appear to indicate that the governor was fully aware of and even endorsed the misuse of funds. The center's executive director, Nancy New, was also connected. She and her son pled guilty to misspending welfare money already.
When he retired in 2010, Favre was widely lauded as one of the best quarterbacks in the game. After 20 years, he developed the love of the majority of NFL fans for his gunslinger ball-to-the-wall mentality.
It didn't matter whether it was the preseason or the NFC Championship game. The signal-caller was going to push the ball downfield early and often.
He spent some time with organizations such as the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. However, he is most well known for his accomplishments with the Green Bay Packers.
During his time in Green Bay, he won at least 10 games nine times and had only three non-winning seasons. He even brought a Super Bowl to town in 1996 and returned to the big game in 1997, but the Packers failed to defeat the Denver Broncos.
Brett Favre left the team in 2008, retiring from the sport altogether. However, he soon returned and was back under center in Week 1 of the 2009 season. The signal-caller retired again after finishing the season before returning once more. Finally, in 2010, Favre retired for the final time after a 6-10 year.
After leaving the field, Favre made a name for himself by attending various speaking gigs, making public appearances, and helping sell jeans on television.
In May 2022, he was formally sued by the department of Human Services for misusing money meant for the welfare of some of the poorest people in the USA. Favre was part of a group of several other participants, including former pro-wrestlers. In total, it is alleged that $20 million was used inappropriately.