"He does have ridiculously high ceiling" - NFL Analyst explains why Cowboys’ gamble on Joe Milton was worth the 'shot' 

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys traded for New England Patriots QB Joe Milton III. The deal in full was Milton and a 2025 seventh round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fifth round pick to the Patriots.

Ad

The move was praised by fans of the Cowboys franchise as it is a low risk trade that has major upside for the club moving forward. Dallas only gave up a fifth round selection while the organization received a QB that showed elite flashes of play for the Patriots during the 2024 season.

NFL analyst Sam Monson recently made clear that he was a fan of the move and thinks that it was a no brainer from Dallas' perspective to make the move for Milton, given the minimal value the team needed to send to the Patriots and the high ceiling Milton has shown at the NFL level.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comments were made on the 'Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson' on June 28.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Pickup of Joe Milton, that’s a move where, all joking aside, it makes a ton of sense from Dallas' point of view. Like, it’s all upside... Milton, in albeit one game, effectively showed stupid upside, right? And obviously, he already has the crazy cannon for an arm and the super athleticism... Like, he does have a ridiculously high ceiling, albeit based off a very low sample size of play." Monson said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In one National Football League game for the New England Patriots last season, Milton truly impressed with his passing and rushing skills. Going against the AFC East division champion Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, Milton finished the game completing 22 of his 29 passes for 241 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He also added 16 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown for the Patriots as well.

Does Joe Milton III have a chance to start for the Dallas Cowboys next year?

Although anything is possible, it is extremely unlikely that Milton starts for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. 'America's Team' currently has star QB Dak Prescott on the roster, something that likely means that Milton's only path to starting consistently is either injury or terrible play by Prescott.

However, given what the Cowboys traded away and how much upside Milton showed last year, there is no pressure for the former Patriots QB to start in 2025. Milton now has time to learn and develop into a top QB in the league and could very well be the future starter in Dallas after being acquired for a very reasonable price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.