"He robbed the 49ers" - NFL fans react to no-trade clause in Brock Purdy's $265,000,000 contract

Brock Purdy agreed to a blockbuster five-year, $265-million extension with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. Two days later, NFL insider Mike Garafolo confirmed that Purdy received a full no-trade clause for the duration of the deal.

Fans on social media reacted to the news of Purdy's financial security and control over his future, with many suggesting that the QB swindled the 49ers.

"Damn he robbed the 9ers," one tweeted.

"He scammed the Niners," another added.

"Purdy bent them backwards lmaooo," a third commented.

A few others felt that Purdy was undeserving of the big-money extension.

"Imagine signing mid to 265M," one wrote.

"What an absolute joke of a contract. This may be one of the most over-the-top contracts for a mid level player I have ever seen," a fan commented.

"Nah that's wild for a below average QB lol," a user tweeted.

The 49ers selected Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He was due to earn $5.34 million in the upcoming final year of his rookie contract.

With his new contract, Purdy will earn $181 million in total guarantees, including $165.05 million in the first three years of the deal that runs through the 2030 season.

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2024

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy - Source: Getty

Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2024. However, San Francisco lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

While San Francisco was expected to challenge for the Super Bowl once again this past season, the team struggled in the regular season, finishing last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

Purdy completed 300 of 455 passes for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 323 yards and five TDs across 15 regular-season games.

It will be interesting to see if Purdy can deliver success for the 49ers next season after inking a lucrative contract extension.

