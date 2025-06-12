"He robbed them": Micah Parsons' brother mocks Deebo Samuel after Commanders WR goes viral in minicamp video

This offseason, Deebo Samuel was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders. Although many fans and analysts are excited to see what Samuel can do with Jayden Daniels as his new QB, it appears as though the brother of Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons is not too impressed with what he has seen on social media.

On June 11, NFL analyst Scott Abraham released a video of Samuel running some routes at Commanders practice.

"Put Deebo Samuel in motion and watch him work." the post said alongside the clip.

In response, Terrence Parsons Jr. commented on how Samuel has robbed the Commanders this offseason.

"Lmfaooo ima say it he robbed them." Parsons said.

Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boii LINK Lmfaooo ima say it he robbed them

In the comments, Parsons claified his statement by highlighting how Samuel was fully guaranteed to make $17 million by the Commanders this offseason, something that was confirmed by ESPN NFL analyst John Keim on March 19.

Although the video does appear to show Samuel not running at full speed or making extremely sharp cuts with the ball, it is still June and the 2025 season is still a long way away.

Samuel will be looking to improve off a difficult and disappointing campaign in 2024, when he struggled with both injury and performance. In 15 games for the 49ers last year, Samuel had 51 receptions for 670 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Will Deebo Samuel help the Commanders in 2025?

Despite the disappointing season last year, Samuel is only 29 years of age at the current moment and has the ability to thrive in the Commanders high tempo offensive scheme.

With a star in Jayden Daniels throwing the ball, Samuel will now be playing with arguably the best QB of his career to this point. Furthermore, Samuel will be playing opposite superstar wide receiver Terry McLaurin, meaning that he will not be the sole focus of defensive units either.

Not only will McLaurin and Samuel free the other up from defensive double teams, but Daniels will also get another top playmaker to help push the Commanders to the next level as well. After reaching the NFC Championship game last year and with the addition of Samuel, expectations are high for the Washington franchise in 2025, despite Parsons' recent claim.

