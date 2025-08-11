  • home icon
  "He's absolutely demanding of more reps" - Ex-Lions QB disagrees with Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC doesn't promise 1st team rep for Shedeur Sanders

"He's absolutely demanding of more reps" - Ex-Lions QB disagrees with Kevin Stefanski as Browns HC doesn't promise 1st team rep for Shedeur Sanders

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:43 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky disagrees with Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski not making any promises to give Shedeur Sanders first-team reps. Orlovsky appeared on Monday's episode of First Take on ESPN, where he answered the question of what Sanders proved on Friday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot had earlier reported that Stefanski is reluctant to say if Sanders will be getting first-team reps this week. She wrote on X:

“Kevin Stefanski was happy with Shedeur Sanders’ performance but isn’t yet ready to say if he’ll get his first reps with the starting offense in joint practices vs. the Eagles this week.”
However, Orlovsky thinks Sanders is ready to practice with the first team after proving himself in the preseason opener on Friday night. He said:

“He proved to me that he’s absolutely demanding of more reps with the second and first teams, against the second and first teams. I’ve been very adamant that Cleveland should start one of these rookies. I really believe that. And what we saw from Shedeur, coming off of the report in summer, everything out of camp has been ‘Shedeur had another good day. Shedeur has been really good. Shedeur is the best quarterback in camp.’”
How Shedeur Sanders got his Cleveland debut

Shedeur Sanders was handed an unexpected opportunity to start against the Carolina Panthers in the Browns’ preseason opener on Friday. A week before the game, the former Colorado quarterback was reportedly No. 4 in the Browns’ unofficial quarterback depth chart.

He was behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns’ quarterback room got even more crowded after they signed Tyler Huntley. Sanders’ opportunity came with Pickett and Gabriel picking up hamstring injuries ahead of the game, while Flacco sat out.

Sanders went on to have an impressive outing with 14 of 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns won 30-10. Huntley also made his debut in the game, coming in as Sanders’ backup. The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback had 51 total yards for one touchdown.

Expectations are sky-high following Sanders’ preseason opener performance. However, it will not automatically translate to an improvement in his fortunes in the team. When they are healthy, he will still have to battle Gabriel and Pickett for a spot as the team’s backup quarterback.

With more opportunities like this, however, he can continue showing that he has what it takes to lead the Browns’ offense.

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

