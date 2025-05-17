  • home icon
  • “He’s ahead of a lot of rookies”: Giants GM Joe Schoen praises Cam Skattebo’s early progress 

By Shivam Damohe
Modified May 17, 2025 04:48 GMT
As the New York Giants roll through offseason workouts, one mid-round rookie is already making noise. Running back Cam Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, has drawn constant praise from the front office for his early grasp of the playbook and versatile style.

On the latest episode of the "Up & Adams" show, general manager Joe Schoen made it clear last week that the rookie’s film backed up what the team is now seeing up close.

“I think everybody’s seen the film. So you see how tough he is, how he runs, his play style, his balance and body control,” Schoen said. “What really stood out through the process with him is his football intelligence. He’s just done a really good job picking up the nuances of the offense. And he’s ahead of a lot of rookies I would say that typically come into that position.”
Skattebo finished the 2024 season at Arizona State with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 605 receiving yards and three scores. His dual-threat production was a big reason the Giants felt confident grabbing him on Day 3 of the draft.

Skattebo joins fellow rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. and returning contributors Eric Gray and Dante Miller on New York's roster. Free agent addition Devin Singletary adds veteran experience to the mix as well.

Cam Skattebo faces tough competition for starting spot with New York Giants

The competition will be tight, but Skattebo’s early attention to detail has set him apart. Coaches have been impressed with how quickly he’s picked up head coach Brian Daboll’s offense-heavy team that leans on versatile backs who can catch, block, and pass protect.

Schoen further emphasized how consistent Skattebo’s effort has been despite limited action.

“Hard worker, what you see on film is what he’s been throughout the week,” he said. “In terms of displaying the toughness and competitive nature that shows up on film, he’s been consistent.”

The Giants are coming off a 3–14 season and are counting on their rookie class to help flip the narrative. First-round quarterback Jaxson Dart headlines the youth movement, but players like Skattebo are expected to contribute immediately, especially if the team continues to rotate backs.

While nothing has been promised, Skattebo brings a solid blend of downhill power, vision, and receiving ability that fits what the Giants have traditionally looked for in their backfield.

“We loved the competitiveness, the grit,” Schoen concluded. “He fits what we’re trying to build.”

With mandatory minicamp and preseason still ahead, Skattebo will get more chances to prove he belongs, and if early signs are any indication, he’s off to the right start.

Edited by Veer Badani
