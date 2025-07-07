"He's always had durability issues" - NFL exec predicts doom for Christian McCaffery as 49ers eyes return from Achilles and PCL injuries

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has suffered numerous injuries that limited his involvement on the field since joining the NFL.

He had to follow a cautious rehabilitation regimen last season due to a bilateral achilles tendonitis problem he suffered in training camp. He also traveled to Germany for an unusual treatment. However, after just 50 rushes following his return to full strength, he sustained a season-ending PCL tear.

Although the star running back is healthy again, his injury setbacks raise questions about whether he can handle a heavy workload without getting hurt again.

McCaffery, who was ranked first last year, is fifth in ESPN's most recent list of top 10 running backs in the NFL.

The main reason McCaffery isn't higher on it, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, is the durability problem he has had throughout his career. He also cited a statement made by one NFL personnel executive as a reference point of how injuries usually set him back.

"He's a great player, but he's always had durability issues, even in college," the NFL executive said on Monday. "He's an elite trainer and takes great care of himself. He's just not a big body and will lose a step eventually."

McCaffery has missed at least 10 games in three of his last five NFL seasons while playing for the Niners and the Carolina Panthers. However, in his last full season in 2023, he recorded 272 rushes for 1,459 yards and 21 touchdowns in 16 games.

The 49ers will hope McCaffery can stay fit for the whole 2025 season. In an offense designed to excel on the ground, the team mostly depends on the injury-prone rusher. It could throw off the balance of their offense if he is constantly unavailable.

A look at Christian McCaffrey's injury history in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey has often been injured, especially over the last five years. The injury bug got him once again last season, as he only managed 50 carries.

McCaffery spent the first five years of his pro career with the Panthers, and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at his injury history since he entered the league in 2017.

Week 2 (2020): A high ankle sprain - Missed six games

Week 9 (2020): A shoulder sprain - Missed four games

Week 14 (2020): A thigh glute strain - Missed four games

Week 3 (2021): A hamstring injury - Missed five games

Week 12 (2021): A pedal ankle sprain - Missed five games

Week 6 (2023): A chest rib sprain

Week 17 (2023): A leg calf strain - Missed one game

Training camp (2024): Achilles Tendinitis in both feet - Missed eight games

Week 13 (2024): A PCL sprain in his right knee - Missed five games

