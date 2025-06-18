“He’s the best thing since Deion Sanders”: NFL analyst urges Cowboys to lock Micah Parsons or risk missing playoffs

The Micah Parsons contract situation has been a major talking point in the offseason. The superstar defensive end is entering the last year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys. However, he's yet to receive a befitting contractual offer from Jerry Jones' side.

Since entering the league, Parsons has been one of the best defensive players around. Parsons has been a constant on Cowboys team sheets, and it feels about time to get a market-resetting extension.

NFL analyst LeSean McCoy sees Parsons as a key to the Cowboys returning to the playoffs, and he compared his impact to that of fellow Cowboys icon Deion Sanders.

"They do have some scary talent," McCoy said on Tuesday's edition of The Facility. "But it ain’t as scary if number 11 ain’t out on that field. And if you don’t believe me, ask every quarterback in the National Football League.

"They’ll tell you that. So, yes. I think without number 11 in the lineup, the Cowboys can’t even get to the playoffs. What are we talking about? We’re talking about Micah Parsons. He’s the best thing since Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith. Prime Time Deion. When I look at Micah Parsons, I just think, dang, with him being there, you have someone who can really give hope."

McCoy put Parsons in an echelon of some of the greatest Cowboys to grace the Gridiron. The former power back compared Parsons' impact to legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin, iconic running back Emmitt Smith, and all-time cornerback Deion Sanders.

All the players listed are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Parsons is presently on that trajectory, and the Cowboys must move fast if they're looking to keep him on the roster.

What's next for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons has openly indicated his unwillingness to work out in training camp if he doesn't get a new contract. The perennial All-Pro defensive end has spent his entire professional football career in Dallas, and he's looking for a deal that'll reflect his stature in the league.

Parsons has a Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, two first-team All-Pro nods one second-team All-Pro selection, and four consecutive Pro Bowl nods to start his pro football career. He's one of the best value draft picks of the past half-decade as the Cowboys snagged him at Pick 12 in the 2021 draft.

Last season, the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The goal is to re-sign Parsons and work towards getting back into Super Bowl contention. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has quite the task on his hands, considering the strength of the NFC.

