"He’s better than Sanders too": NFL fans react as Mike White scores 2 TDs as Bills take over Giants in preseason opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White had fans talking after putting up a solid performance against the New York Giants in the preseason opener. White is a part of the battle to back up Josh Allen in 2025 alongside Mitchell Trubisky and Shane Buechele.White took over from Trubisky at the start of the second half, when the Bills were 16-10 down. He found the end zone twice, first with a 39-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler at 7:11 in the third quarter. Then, at the start of the fourth period, he found Darrynton Evans for a seven-yard pass to score the final touchdown of his team.That second touchdown drive made the rounds on social media. Fans took the opportunity to hype up White, even comparing him to Shedeur Sanders.&quot;He’s better than Sanders too,&quot; one fan tweeted.Ronnie B. @RonBunkersLINKhe’s better than Sanders too&quot;There´s no more need of Josh Allen,&quot; another fan said.Birck @BirckMegaLINKthere´s no more need of Josh Allen&quot;Mike a starter,&quot; a fan commented.Joe Johnson @johjoeaLINKMike a starterOthers jokingly compared and rated him better than Josh Allen.&quot;Bills are insane even without Josh Allen,&quot; one fan said.&quot;That’s my Backup !&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Knew he was better than Josh Allen,&quot; another fan posted.The Bills couldn't move past the Giants and lost the game 34-25. Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston led the way for the &quot;Big Blue&quot; against their state neighbors.How did Mike White fare against the New York Giants?Mike White was the best quarterback of the afternoon for the Buffalo Bills. He completed eight of 13 pass attempts for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell Trubisky completed one more pass on the same number of attempts, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers QB tallied 138 yards and one touchdown.As for Shane Buechele, he racked up 10 completions on 12 attempts for 91 yards and zero touchdowns.Initially selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 171 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, White would play his fifth season in the league if he secures the backup job.The Bills are his third AFC East team after the New York Jets (2021-2022) and the Miami Dolphins (2023). During his four seasons, he has played 15 games, completing 199 passes on 324 attempts and racking up 2,247 yards and nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions.The competition is hard for White, more so considering that Trubisky has more experience and worked as Allen's backup in 2021 and 2024.