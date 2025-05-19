"He's better than Tua, Trevor Lawrence": Ex-NFL WR gets brutally honest about Brock Purdy's $265,000,000 deal

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones claimed that San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy deserves his massive contract but isn't worthy of "elite" quarterback money. Jones praised Purdy while ranking him above other highly-paid signal callers like Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence.

Jones, who played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won the 2011 Super Bowl, has become a prominent NFL analyst since retiring. His comments came after Purdy signed a five-year $265 million contract with the 49ers on Friday, making him part of the league's exclusive $50 million quarterback club.

During Monday's appearance on "The Facility" show, Jones shared his straightforward assessment.

"I think overall, the whole quarterback money is all messed up because when you look at the list that you show, sure he probably is better than Tua, he probably is better than Trevor Lawrence," Jones said. "You could put him up there with that, but he definitely ain't better than Lamar Jackson."

Purdy's joins an expensive quarterback tier that includes Tagovailoa ($53.1 million annually) and Lawrence ($55 million annually). The 49ers star's contract averages $53 million per year with $181 million in guaranteed money.

James Jones thinks Brock Purdy is not elite

James Jones acknowledged Brock Purdy's importance to the 49ers organization. However, he maintains that the quarterback hasn't proven himself as a true franchise-carrying talent worth top dollar.

"For the Niners, this is your guy," Jones said on Monday, via 'The Facility.' "This guy really saved a lot of your guys' jobs because you missed on Trey Lance and you hit on your seventh round pick, and he came in and he played well. When you're talking about elite money, you carry football teams. He has not shown that. But I think this number is right around where it should be for Brock Purdy. I believe he earned his money."

Purdy's remarkable journey started as "Mr. Irrelevant," the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. According to ESPN, Purdy earned just $2.6 million over his first three NFL seasons, making him the 76th-highest-paid quarterback during that span. Now, he'll earn more per week ($2.9 million) than he did in his first three years combined.

It was a down year in 2024 for Purdy, as he finished seventh in QBR (67.9), 10th in passing yards (3,864) and third in yards per attempt (8.5). The 49ers view him as their long-term answer. His career 27-15 record as a starter, including playoff games, helped justify the major financial commitment.

Jones' assessment points to a growing concern across the NFL where teams feel forced to pay good — but perhaps not great — quarterbacks elite-level money. This is because of market inflation and the fear of starting over at the position. The trend has pushed quarterback salaries into territory that could hurt teams' ability to maintain competitive rosters.

