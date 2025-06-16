"He's the biggest wasted quote" - Stephen A. Smith rips Dak Prescott’s 'scripted' championship talks amid Cowboys’ 30-year NFC title drought

Dak Prescott will enter his 10th season as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Although Prescott established himself as the franchise quarterback, he has not been able to end their 30-year title drought.

Speaking with reporters during the minicamp, Dak was asked about his legacy within the franchise as he enters his 10th season. The quarterback's reply was about not leaving a legacy for himself, but winning a championship.

However, it did not impress Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN analyst criticized Dak for what he perceived as a "scripted quote." Smith alleged the quarterback always uses the same discourse, and why he's not interested in his speeches anymore:

[3:10] "He's the biggest wasted quote in professional sports. All you have to do is rewind the clock—two years ago, four years ago, six years ago. He says the same thing every year. If I taped an interview with Dak Prescott at this time—it’s June—it’d be the same thing.

"It’s like he has a script. I'll read this in June. I'll say this in July. I'll say this in September. We'll say this if we win in October. We'll say this if we lose.” It’s very predictable."

What did Dak Prescott tell reporters about his legacy?

Here is what the quarterback said before the Cowboys wrapped up their minicamps, according to beat reporter Jon Machota:

“I want to win a championship. The legacy and things and whatever comes after I finish playing will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. I’ll be damned if it’s just for my legacy or for this team or for my personal being, for my sanity. The legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are."

Although he has impressed since his rookie season, when he took Dallas to the NFC Divisional Round as a fourth-round pick, postseason success remains a concern.

He has played in seven playoff games, winning just two. The Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

