"He's the Bo Nix of this draft" - Bill Simmons makes eye-opening comments on Jaxson Dart amid Ole Miss QB's stock rise

Jaxson Dart has widely been considered to be one of the top three - along with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders - quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. Bill Simmons recently predicted that the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback will be the Bo Nix of this year's draft.

Ad

Speaking to draft expert Todd McShay on his self-titled podcast on Thursday, the sports media personality stated:

"It seems like he's the Bo Nix of this draft. Bo Nix ends up going, what 12? Seems conceivable. He was second round, second round, second round, and maybe late first round, then ultimately is 12."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out Bill Simmons' comments on Jaxson Dart below (starting at the 15:10 mark):

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Simmons' comments come in response to McShay sharing that the New York Jets may cause a surprise and that "there's a little bit of love" for Dart within the organization. The Jets currently own the No. 7 overall pick in the draft.

Bo Nix had a terrific rookie season with the Denver Broncos as he started all 17 games and led them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He completed 66% of his passes for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ad

Dart spent the first season of his college career with the USC Trojans, however, he joined the Rebels after just one season. In his four-year career, he threw for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. The 2024 first-team All SEC quarterback completed 65.2% of his pass attempts while adding 1,541 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 393 carries.

He has generally been mocked in the second round, however, some pundits have Dart going as high as sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. The most common prediction has him landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Jaxson Dart receives praise from former Notre Dame coach

Jaxson Dart had a strong season during his final year with the Ole Miss Rebels, throwing for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 69.3% of his pass attempts while adding 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries.

He has received strong praise from Charlie Weis leading up to the 2025 NFL draft. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach took to X, tweeting:

Ad

"Finding the right QB to lead your team in the NFL is a complex process. Analysts and fans alike go by vision and hearsay to make predictions. Missing is the most important element. Do they have the "IT" factor. One example is Jaxson Dart. He does which is why he is a 1st rounder."

Ad

Check out Charlie Weis' tweet on Jaxson Dart below:

Expand Tweet

Weis has been a strong supporter of Dart's throughout the pre-draft process. He has been singing the former Ole Miss Rebels' quarterbacks praise for several months, even comparing him to 2024 rookies Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels. The former Fighting Irish coach has claimed that Dart will be selected in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tyler Shough could become best QB of 2025 NFL draft class, claims Todd McShay - "Don't want anyone to be surprised"