"He's a brother": Dak Prescott shuts down George Pickens narrative from Pittsburgh

The arrival of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys remains one of the most important moves of the offseason. The wide receiver joined the team after the Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with one year left on his rookie contract, netting a second-round pick on the deal.
Pickens is a talented receiver, but many reports out of Pittsburgh during his stint showed him as a troublesome presence in the locker room. The Steelers have a need at wide receiver despite trading for DK Metcalf this offseason. The fact that they were willing to trade a talented receiver speaks volumes about their opinion.
It looks like his stint in Dallas has been smooth and quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be throwing to the wide receiver, told reporters how happy he is with Pickens' production and work ethic so far:
“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody. I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. He’s been great, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a guy who loves football, loves his teammates.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He’s been early. So, no concerns on the personal matters. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach.”
Dallas Cowboys won't address George Pickens' contract until next offseason
Although the franchise sent Pittsburgh a second-round pick, after the deal was completed, many reports stated that the Cowboys were not looking to sign Pickens to a contract extension during this offseason.
He's entering the final year of his rookie contract. If no deal is reached, the Cowboys would still be able to use the franchise tag to keep him on the roster.
The receiver amassed 900 receiving yards in 2024, along with three touchdowns. He struggled with a lack of quarterback consistency in Pittsburgh, with poor seasons from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson hurting the passing offense.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.