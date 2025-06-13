"He's a brother": Dak Prescott shuts down George Pickens narrative from Pittsburgh

The arrival of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys remains one of the most important moves of the offseason. The wide receiver joined the team after the Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with one year left on his rookie contract, netting a second-round pick on the deal.

Ad

Pickens is a talented receiver, but many reports out of Pittsburgh during his stint showed him as a troublesome presence in the locker room. The Steelers have a need at wide receiver despite trading for DK Metcalf this offseason. The fact that they were willing to trade a talented receiver speaks volumes about their opinion.

It looks like his stint in Dallas has been smooth and quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be throwing to the wide receiver, told reporters how happy he is with Pickens' production and work ethic so far:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody. I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. He’s been great, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a guy who loves football, loves his teammates.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He’s been early. So, no concerns on the personal matters. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas Cowboys won't address George Pickens' contract until next offseason

Although the franchise sent Pittsburgh a second-round pick, after the deal was completed, many reports stated that the Cowboys were not looking to sign Pickens to a contract extension during this offseason.

He's entering the final year of his rookie contract. If no deal is reached, the Cowboys would still be able to use the franchise tag to keep him on the roster.

The receiver amassed 900 receiving yards in 2024, along with three touchdowns. He struggled with a lack of quarterback consistency in Pittsburgh, with poor seasons from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson hurting the passing offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.