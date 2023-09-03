According to Jason Whitlock, there is a potentially harmful rift growing in Buffalo, with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs at the center. The prolific wide receiver quarterback duo could be in jeopardy as Diggs was absent from much of training camp. It was reported that he might have been unhappy with the way things went last season.

Whitlock offered up a hot take on what's driving the rift between Allen and Diggs on Fearless:

"Here's what I think is at the heart of Stefon Diggs’ problem. Josh Allen, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, you don't get that dog in him. He's not Tom Brady, he's not Joe Burrow, he's not Patrick Mahomes. He's not committed to the game, he's not committed to the study, to the level of effort that, that the real top-flight quarterbacks put into the game. Josh Allen survives on talent and everybody in that organization knows it."

He continued:

"And that has been at the heart of the frustration and tension with Stefon Diggs, and that organization as it relates to Josh Allen, the coaching staff from Sean McDermott, they cater to Josh Allen, they, they don't hold Josh Allen's feet to the fire, they let him mail it in on talent. And I don't halfway blameiDiggs… Josh Allen, not as committed, not as committed as he needs to be to the Buffalo Bills and winning in that league."

What's behind the Stefon Diggs issue?

Stefon Diggs didn't report to training camp, and there were a lot of rumors as to why. Whitlock believes it's because the star quarterback isn't committed to football.

The season ended in poor fashion with a blowout playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and there were frustrations when that occurred. Many believed that to be why the wide receiver was disgruntled.

Stefon Diggs has been frustrated

There were also reports that he was upset that they couldn't bring in a second wide receiver to help him, a la DeAndre Hopkins.

Whatever the reason, things will need to be smoothed over by September 10 when they play the New York Jets

