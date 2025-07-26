  • home icon
  • “He’s not complacent with how well he throws": Dak Prescott gets candid about Joe Milton after day 3 of Cowboys training camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:01 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Dak Prescott gets candid about Joe Milton after day 3 of Cowboys training camp

The Dallas Cowboys acquired quarterback Joe Milton III this offseason by trading two 2025 draft picks to the New England Patriots. It hasn't taken long for the new acquisition to start leaving an impression on his teammates.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott spoke on Friday about how the team's decision to acquire Milton can challenge him personally and elevate the standard for the offense as a whole. The Athletic's Jon Machota took to X on Friday to share Prescott's comments:

"Joe is a guy that’s gonna push me to be better each and every day," Prescott said.
"We encourage that in our room. That’s the competition. That’s part of it. I told (Brian Schottenheimer) that from Day 1 when that guy came in and we went to throw routes on air outside the building. I came back and told Schotty, ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone throw the ball like that.’ It’s impressive."
Prescott had a rough 2024, missing much of the campaign due to injury. While he led the league in touchdown passes with 36 two years ago, Prescott knows that he cannot rest on his previous accomplishments now that Milton is here.

Prescott also appears impressed by Milton’s capacity to pass the ball, adding that Milton's general desire to get better is pushing himself to lift his own game.

“He’s not complacent with how well he throws the ball. He’s going to push himself to get better, and the knowledge and situations of the game. I think all that does is push myself, push this offense. I’m super thankful to have a guy like that."
In his rookie season with the Patriots last year, Joe Milton exhibited a strong work ethic and an appetite for competition, and he seems to be doing the same in Dallas. He made one start for the Pats in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, where he looked solid, completing 22 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown.

Joe Milton thinks Dak Prescott is a great leader

After just three months with the Dallas Cowboys, 25-year-old quarterback Joe Milton has already stated that he enjoys having Dak Prescott around as a teammate. He spoke to The Athletic's Jon Machota earlier this week:

"Dak is a great leader. All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me, no matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help. I've been in another building. I know how that goes. It's just very different over here."
Although Milton acknowledged that he had never met Prescott in person prior to joining the Cowboys, he was instantly impressed by his work ethic and style of play.

While Prescott is very much the Cowboys' starting quarterback, the team is keen to watch Milton's performance in camp this summer. After all, injuries to Tony Romo gave Prescott an opportunity, from which he became the Cowboys' starting QB.

