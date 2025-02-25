"He's under contract with them” - Giants GM Joe Schoen breaks silence on teams’ rumored interest in Matthew Stafford

Rumors are circulating about the New York Giants being interested in Matthew Stafford, but Joe Schoen has remained tight-lipped. When reporters asked about the possibility of a Stafford-to-Giants trade, the Giants' general manager deflected the question.

"You have to ask the Rams that," Schoen said. "He's under contract with them, so that would be a question for the Rams."

Schoen did not confirm their interest in the LA Rams quarterback. As the Giants' GM, he is subjected to the league’s anti-tampering policy regarding players under contract with other teams. Just last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons were judged to have violated the policy in their communication with Kirk Cousins and were docked a fifth-round draft pick and fined $250,000.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer first shared that the Giants have shown early interest in pursuing a deal for Stafford. There was speculation that the Giants would consider trading their third overall pick for Stafford, although NFL insider Adam Schefter shot down the possibility that the No. 3 pick would be involved:

"Let me be very clear: That pick is not in the conversation if Matthew Stafford and the Rams can't get a deal worked out, and if Matthew Stafford becomes available and all of a sudden the Giants surface as a contender," Schefter said.

Rumors about Stafford’s future with the Rams continue as the two sides discuss a resolution to the contract standoff. Stafford only has a roster bonus of $4 million due and no guaranteed money remaining on his salary.

It is believed that Stafford wants a new deal commensurate with the top quarterbacks in the market, like Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence, who make between $55 to $60 million annually. LA has permitted Stafford’s representatives to speak with other teams to gauge his interest.

Matthew Stafford’s brother-in-law is the Giants' assistant QB coach

There are familial ties linking Matthew Stafford to the New York Giants. Chad Hall, the elder brother of Stafford’s wife Kelly, is the Giants' assistant QB coach.

Hall played several seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Fransisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars, mainly as a practice squad player. He is also the former wide receivers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

He decided to join the Giants this offseason to reunite with head coach Brian Daboll, whom he previously worked with in Buffalo.

