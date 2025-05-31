"He's entirely different" - Sean Payton reveals how Bo Nix has taken developmental strides heading into sophomore season

In the shadows of Jayden Daniels, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix quietly posted one of the greatest single-season performances by a rookie quarterback. He proved doubters wrong last season, throwing for the eighth-most yards by a rookie in NFL history.

Ad

Entering his second season, Nix is expected to take another step forward and improve on his stellar 2024 campaign. On Thursday, Broncos coach Sean Payton discussed Nix's development and significant progression, a little over a year after he handpicked the signal-caller at No. 12.

"It's a lot different," Payton said. "We don't use that term 'pick up where we left off,' but just the processing (and) understanding what we're doing in and out of the huddle. These three days — as you're watching each decision, (the throws are) where you want the ball to go. I think it's entirely different."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his rookie season, Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bo Nix feeling confident entering second NFL season

As the Denver Broncos wind down their OTA workouts, Bo Nix is feeling confident coming off his historic rookie season. The Broncos wasted no time building around him as they work towards establishing themselves as consistent playoff contenders..

Ad

After OTAs on Thursday, Nix expressed confidence in his development.

"I feel like I'm a lot further (along)," Nix said. "Just spitting out plays a lot easier and just processing. Being around (Vance Joseph) for a year and understanding the defense I'm going to get. I feel good. We're in a good spot."

Nix and Denver are fresh off a playoff berth in 2024. Returning to the postseason will be not be easy in a loaded AFC West; however, the Broncos have worked tirelessly to remain ahead of schedule entering the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.