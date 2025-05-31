"He's entirely different" - Sean Payton reveals how Bo Nix has taken developmental strides heading into sophomore season

In the shadows of Jayden Daniels, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix quietly posted one of the greatest single-season performances by a rookie quarterback. He proved doubters wrong last season, throwing for the eighth-most yards by a rookie in NFL history.
Entering his second season, Nix is expected to take another step forward and improve on his stellar 2024 campaign. On Thursday, Broncos coach Sean Payton discussed Nix's development and significant progression, a little over a year after he handpicked the signal-caller at No. 12.
"It's a lot different," Payton said. "We don't use that term 'pick up where we left off,' but just the processing (and) understanding what we're doing in and out of the huddle. These three days — as you're watching each decision, (the throws are) where you want the ball to go. I think it's entirely different."
In his rookie season, Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
Bo Nix feeling confident entering second NFL season
As the Denver Broncos wind down their OTA workouts, Bo Nix is feeling confident coming off his historic rookie season. The Broncos wasted no time building around him as they work towards establishing themselves as consistent playoff contenders..
After OTAs on Thursday, Nix expressed confidence in his development.
"I feel like I'm a lot further (along)," Nix said. "Just spitting out plays a lot easier and just processing. Being around (Vance Joseph) for a year and understanding the defense I'm going to get. I feel good. We're in a good spot."
Nix and Denver are fresh off a playoff berth in 2024. Returning to the postseason will be not be easy in a loaded AFC West; however, the Broncos have worked tirelessly to remain ahead of schedule entering the 2025 season.
