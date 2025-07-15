“He’s about to expose patty mahomes”: NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's wild yacht to jet ski throw ahead of Giants training camp

The New York Giants traded back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, making the former Ole Miss quarterback the second QB selected in the draft. Dart is already showing off his arm just a few days before the team's training camp workouts begin.

Dart threw a dime to a man inside a moving jet ski in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video was spectacular because of Dart's release, even though the receiver could not make the catch.

Since then, NFL fans have taken notice of Dart's video and swiftly expressed their thoughts about the rookie quarterback, with some even drawing comparisons to some of the league's more established passers.

"Jaxson Dart has a CANNON," a fan commented.

"The @Giants found their Josh Allen who Brian Daboll has wanted! 💙🏈👍," another fan said.

"The league is cooked. He’s about to expose Patty Mahomes," another fan said.

"That video confirms, beyond doubt, that he'll be a Hall-of-Famer 😜,” another fan commented.

Some fans also warned Dart to get used to his receivers dropping the ball because he will probably encounter more of it when he starts playing for the Giants:

"Was that a Giant WR catching the ball?" one fan asked.

"Sadly the Giants WRs will do the same thing the guy on the jetski did lol," another fan said.

It's normal for fans of the Giants to get excited about the possibility of watching Dart throw dimes on Sundays, but for the time being, expectations for the rookie quarterback may need to be moderated. Head coach Brian Daboll has already said Russell Wilson will be the team's starter, meaning Dart is unlikely to start for the team anytime soon.

It's reasonable to wonder, though, how long it will take Dart to eventually become the starting quarterback in New York after seeing clips like this.

The New York Giants plan to be patient with Jaxson Dart's development

The New York Giants shipped in rookie Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to their quarterback room this offseason.

Wilson and Winston are on the roster, so the Giants are not expected to rush Dart's development. Instead, they have time to develop the Ole Miss alum before giving him the starting position in 2026. This will allow him to study an NFL offense behind two seasoned QBs and a coaching staff that has worked with some of the league's best quarterbacks.

Wilson will be the starter this year, so Dart will fill in as the team's developmental project. He won't have to shoulder the team's burdens immediately, but he may be given more duties as a backup throughout training camp.

Once the Giants begin practice, Jaxson Dart will have plenty of opportunities to show that he is prepared. If he can convert his talent into valuable reps throughout training camp, the Giants will be in an even better position.

