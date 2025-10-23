"He's about to find where all haters live": Darius Slayton issues warning to rookie Jaxson Dart before Giants-Eagles Week 8 clash

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants (2-5) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.On Wednesday, Giants wideout Darius Slayton was asked if there was any advice he would give to rookie Dart about playing in Philly. Slayon, who is in his seventh year with the Giants, didn't shy away from offering the young QB some hints about the Eagles fans. &quot;Yeah, I mean, if he (Dart) didn't have any haters, he's about to find where they all live,&quot; Slatyon said. &quot;He's about to get introduced to all of them. But, you know, it's still just football.&quot;Dart's Giants got the better of Jalen Hurts' Eagles in Week 6, beating them 34-17 at MetLife Stadium. However, Philly will be aiming to exact revenge to win the second meeting of the season against New York in Week 8.The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game in February. Giants QB Jaxson Dart is looking forward to playing in a hostile atmosphere against the EaglesNFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: ImagnOn Wednesday, Jaxson Dart said he was looking forward to playing the villain role when the Giants travel to face the Eagles. &quot;It's going to be intense for sure,&quot; Dart said. &quot;I can't wait to go out there and compete and kind of just feel the hostility in the air. The rivalry between the two organizations -- it's going to be really cool. I kind of compare it to an SEC rivalry, so I'm really excited for the atmosphere. I know it's going to be intense, but just excited for it.&quot;Dart has done well since taking over from Russell Wilson as the Giants' QB1. The rookie has recorded 791 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and three rushing TDs. Although Dart has a 2-2 record as a starter, he is yet to win a game for the Giants away from MetLife Stadium.