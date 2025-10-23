  • home icon
  "He's about to find where all haters live": Darius Slayton issues warning to rookie Jaxson Dart before Giants-Eagles Week 8 clash

"He's about to find where all haters live": Darius Slayton issues warning to rookie Jaxson Dart before Giants-Eagles Week 8 clash

By Arnold
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:41 GMT
Darius Slayton issues warning to rookie Jaxson Dart before Giants-Eagles Week 8 clash (Image Credits - GETTY)
Darius Slayton issues warning to rookie Jaxson Dart before Giants-Eagles Week 8 clash (Image Credits - GETTY)

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants (2-5) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Giants wideout Darius Slayton was asked if there was any advice he would give to rookie Dart about playing in Philly. Slayon, who is in his seventh year with the Giants, didn't shy away from offering the young QB some hints about the Eagles fans.

"Yeah, I mean, if he (Dart) didn't have any haters, he's about to find where they all live," Slatyon said. "He's about to get introduced to all of them. But, you know, it's still just football."
Dart's Giants got the better of Jalen Hurts' Eagles in Week 6, beating them 34-17 at MetLife Stadium. However, Philly will be aiming to exact revenge to win the second meeting of the season against New York in Week 8.

The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game in February.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is looking forward to playing in a hostile atmosphere against the Eagles

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Jaxson Dart said he was looking forward to playing the villain role when the Giants travel to face the Eagles.

"It's going to be intense for sure," Dart said. "I can't wait to go out there and compete and kind of just feel the hostility in the air. The rivalry between the two organizations -- it's going to be really cool. I kind of compare it to an SEC rivalry, so I'm really excited for the atmosphere. I know it's going to be intense, but just excited for it."
Dart has done well since taking over from Russell Wilson as the Giants' QB1. The rookie has recorded 791 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and three rushing TDs.

Although Dart has a 2-2 record as a starter, he is yet to win a game for the Giants away from MetLife Stadium.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

