"He's a fraud. He's an imposter" - Skip Bayless absolutely destroys Mike McCarthy in scathing rant

Skip Bayless is still processing his beloved Dallas Cowboys' loss in the playoffs, and currently finds himself going through the second stage of grief: anger. And it appears Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is right in his firing line.

Mike McCarthy has come under heavy criticism for his play calling and time management, especially after they opted for a quarterback draw in the dying seconds of their playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. It was apparent to everyone that it was a bad call, considering the manner in which time ran out and the fact that Dallas could not mount a comeback.

However, what looks to have pushed Bayless over the edge was when Mike McCarthy spoke to the media recently and defended his record as a winning coach in the NFL. Speaking on his show 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,' Bayless sounded off by saying,

"Mike McCarthy got exposed this year. He's a fraud. He's an imposter, he's nothing but a spectator during games. Mike McCarthy adds little to nothing to the final product that should’ve been a Cowboys team advancing to play GOAT at GOAT this Sunday and unfortunately that did not happen."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Mike McCarthy got exposed this year. He's a fraud. He's an imposter, he's nothing but a spectator during games." — @RealSkipBayless "Mike McCarthy got exposed this year. He's a fraud. He's an imposter, he's nothing but a spectator during games." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/a0yETmywzW

Skip Bayless goes after Mike McCarthy's performances in the 2021 season

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

While on the show, Bayless pointed out that legendary Dallas Cowboys coaches like Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson never had to sit in front of the media and claim to be winners like Mike McMarthy did, because the fans could see the results on the football field.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/mike-mcca… Mike McCarthy has "great confidence" in himself as Cowboys coach: "I know how to win in this league" Mike McCarthy has "great confidence" in himself as Cowboys coach: "I know how to win in this league"nfl.com/news/mike-mcca… https://t.co/aB5HeeII5T

The comments from McCarthy even led to Bayless diving into the Dallas Cowboys' results over the 2021 season on the show. He pointed out that against the Denver Broncos, they had fallen behind 30-0 before losing 30-16. He pointed out that they were behind the Las Vegas Raiders 24-13 at one point before losing in overtime.

The same happened against the Arizona Cardinals, where they were 22-7 down entering the fourth quarter. All these losses during the regular season, where they went from 6-1 to 6-5, ought to have cautioned the coaching staff that they were making slow starts.

And yet, as Skip Bayless pointed out, none of this was rectified as they again fell behind 23-7 to the San Francisco 49ers entering the fourth quarter in their playoff loss. He put the blame firmly on Mike McCarthy and said that the coach's successes in the playoffs and Super Bowls stem from him working with Brett Favre and, mainly, Aaron Rodgers.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I am trying to work up some excitement about Mike McCarthy, and I just can't. Don't hate the hire, but do not love it. When Aaron Rodgers was great, McCarthy was pretty good. When ARodg declined the last 4 years, GBay's offense averaged 17th in yards, 14th in points. I am trying to work up some excitement about Mike McCarthy, and I just can't. Don't hate the hire, but do not love it. When Aaron Rodgers was great, McCarthy was pretty good. When ARodg declined the last 4 years, GBay's offense averaged 17th in yards, 14th in points.

He ended closed off his remarks by saying that if the Dallas Cowboys wanted to move beyond the current disappointment, they should fire McCarthy and elevate their current defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the position.

