  • "He's a freak of nature": Sauce Gardner raises eyebrows with bold take on Malik Nabers vs Garrett Wilson debate

"He's a freak of nature": Sauce Gardner raises eyebrows with bold take on Malik Nabers vs Garrett Wilson debate

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:57 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Sauce Gardner prefers Garrett Wilson to Malik Nabers - Source: Getty

Sauce Gardner hasn't taken part in a playoff game yet, but the New York Jets cornerback has already made his mark in the league.

He signed a mega contract extension with the franchise in the same week as wide receiver Garrett Wilson, another top 10 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, extended his commitment with the franchise. They were picked to become cornerstones from New York, and their performances have been very good.

Kay Adams, touring training camps, spoke with Gardner at the Jets' training camp one day after speaking with Malik Nabers from the New York Giants. She asked the cornerback about the best wide receiver in the city.

Unsurprisingly, Gardner sided with his teammate:

"Don't get me wrong, Malik, he's nice. His route running, his finesse, his hands, his deception. ... he's very nice, and he's gonna be a very great player in this league from now into the future. But obviously, Garrett, we came in together. I just watch the evolution of him, I know he's watching the evolution of me as well. He's a freak of nature. I'm always going to go with G, but Malik, he's like that."
How much are Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson making in their new contracts?

Wilson received the largest portion of the money due to his position. The wide receiver signed a four-year, $130 million extension with the franchise, which puts him at an average of $32.5 million per year.

Gardner signed a lesser contract in parts. He signed another four-year deal with the team, but his overall amount stops at $120.4 million. The $30.1 million average-per-year makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the league, but he's not the best-paid defensive player overall.

The Jets wasted no time in signing the duo to contract extensions, with the salary cap rising every year. The move will likely save a few millions for the Jets.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Bhargav
