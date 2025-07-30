"He's a freak of nature": Sauce Gardner raises eyebrows with bold take on Malik Nabers vs Garrett Wilson debate

Sauce Gardner hasn't taken part in a playoff game yet, but the New York Jets cornerback has already made his mark in the league.He signed a mega contract extension with the franchise in the same week as wide receiver Garrett Wilson, another top 10 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, extended his commitment with the franchise. They were picked to become cornerstones from New York, and their performances have been very good.Kay Adams, touring training camps, spoke with Gardner at the Jets' training camp one day after speaking with Malik Nabers from the New York Giants. She asked the cornerback about the best wide receiver in the city.Unsurprisingly, Gardner sided with his teammate:&quot;Don't get me wrong, Malik, he's nice. His route running, his finesse, his hands, his deception. ... he's very nice, and he's gonna be a very great player in this league from now into the future. But obviously, Garrett, we came in together. I just watch the evolution of him, I know he's watching the evolution of me as well. He's a freak of nature. I'm always going to go with G, but Malik, he's like that.&quot;How much are Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson making in their new contracts?Wilson received the largest portion of the money due to his position. The wide receiver signed a four-year, $130 million extension with the franchise, which puts him at an average of $32.5 million per year.Gardner signed a lesser contract in parts. He signed another four-year deal with the team, but his overall amount stops at $120.4 million. The $30.1 million average-per-year makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the league, but he's not the best-paid defensive player overall.The Jets wasted no time in signing the duo to contract extensions, with the salary cap rising every year. The move will likely save a few millions for the Jets.