"He's not a generational talent like Deion": Browns' Shedeur Sanders under scrutiny from 3x Super Bowl champ

NFL analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth played down the hype surrounding Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ Breakfast Ball, Schlereth highlighted that Sanders lacks the rare natural ability that defined his father, Deion Sanders, and warned that Shedeur's struggles during the NFL Draft process raised significant red flags.

“I think the big thing for me was from the talent perspective, he’s not a generational talent, like his father was a generational talent,” Schlereth said.

“Okay, so if you’re not a generational talent, you better. And I mean, you better ace the other parts, the intangible parts of the process, and by all accounts, and we heard the reports he did not ace the intangible aspect of it, the interview, the talking football, then we get into the arrogance, or the perceived arrogance, or the reported entitlement.”

Schlereth’s comments arrive just days after the Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to grab him with the 144th overall pick.

Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft following a standout final season at Colorado, where he threw for 4,134 yards and 32 touchdowns, both single-season school records. Initially projected as a Day 2 pick by several analysts, Sanders’ draft stock fell amid concerns about his pocket awareness, ability to process under pressure, and performance during team interviews.

High expectations from Shedeur Sanders despite draft stock drop

Despite the slide, Cleveland’s front office believed Sanders’ physical tools and leadership traits made him worth investing in. The Browns traded picks No. 166 and 192 to move up in the fifth round and select Sanders, adding him to a quarterback room led by veteran Deshaun Watson.

Sanders’ arrival in Cleveland allows him to develop without the pressure of starting. But as Schlereth pointed out, the spotlight on Sanders is only getting brighter.

How he handles the jump to the NFL, from adjusting to a faster game to proving he’s serious about his craft, will go a long way in showing whether he can carve out a career of his own, and not just live in the shadow of his father’s Hall of Fame name.

For now, Sanders steps into a Browns organization that offers opportunity but also high expectations that must be met through performance, not pedigree.

