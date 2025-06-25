“He's getting that washed look”: NFL fans react as Travis Kelce shares wisdom at Tight End University

Travis Kelce did not have the greatest performance during Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing an end to their hopes of three-peating. After considering retirement, the 35-year-old TE has decided to return to play for the Chiefs for one more season.

Amid his offseason preparations, Travis Kelce put on his teaching cap during the fifth edition of Tight End University (TEU). He was joined by other NFL tight end stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

On Tuesday, the NFL shared a clip of Travis Kelce imparting wisdom on the TEU attendees. He was seen discussing how big tight ends can cover more base on the field with agility and speed. He also demonstrated a few techniques during his lecture.

Fans took to social media to take some shots at Travis Kelce at this year's Tight End University.

"Damn he's getting that washed look, and gained some weight he done lol or not," one fan commented.

"Try using your own tips this coming season instead of doing s**t in fantasy," another fan said.

"Also, by his last 2 seasons (and going to the 3d), he doesn't seem in position to advice any newbie, considering he doesn't do s**t on the field," this fan stated.

However, other fans shared their support for Kelce's coaching.

"I really hope he decides to go into coaching. I think he would be fantastic at it," another fan said.

"It is interesting the idea of learning from 87. I'd argue what makes him one of the best TEs ever can't really be taught/learned. At least not in a week-long camp," this fan wrote.

"When the GOAT speaks people listen," one fan commented.

During the 2024 regular season, the Chiefs' TE recorded 823 yards and three TDs receiving. During his team's 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kelce could only muster 39 receiving yards with four catches to his name.

Travis Kelce opens up about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs acquired Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Since then, he has won three Super Bowls with the teams and has established himself as one of the franchise's greats.

In April 2024, Travis Kelce signed a two-year extension worth $34.25 million. As he enters the final year of this deal, the tight end opened up about his future with the Chiefs following the upcoming season.

"The Chiefs organization know how much I love them," Kelce said at the team's mandatory minicamp. "I can't see myself play anywhere else, so we will deal with that down the road when the time is right. But right now, I am focused on winning the championship this year."

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Chargers in September.

