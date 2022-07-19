“He’s going to be able to get it done” - Chad Ochocinco predicts Bills will win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills will be Super Bowl LVII champions, according to Chad Ochocinco. He endorsed Buffalo and their star signal-caller Josh Allen during his latest appearance on ESPN's First Take.

According to Ochocinco, this is a "quarterback league," and the Bills QB will be able to get it done, barring an injury during the upcoming 2022 campaign:

"This is a quarterback league. You have a quarterback, and I rate quarterbacks by tier as most everyone does. And you have top tier quarterbacks like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, Your Aaron Rodgers, you always have a chance no matter what, no matter what, as long as Josh is healthy and standing up right, he's going to be able to get it done."

juanton🍙 @Dswizzle_28

RB: Frank Gore

WR: Chad Ochocinco

WR: Randy Moss

TE: Vernon Davis NFL @NFL

QB:

RB:

WR:

WR:

TE: Name your all-time starting offenseQB:RB:WR:WR:TE: Name your all-time starting offense 👇QB:RB:WR:WR:TE: QB: Josh AllenRB: Frank GoreWR: Chad OchocincoWR: Randy MossTE: Vernon Davis twitter.com/NFL/status/145… QB: Josh AllenRB: Frank GoreWR: Chad Ochocinco WR: Randy MossTE: Vernon Davis twitter.com/NFL/status/145…

"You're going to be able to get it done for those guys out there in Buffalo. And when you have a supporting cast like he does, I'm not even gonna mention the defense. I'm just speaking from an offensive standpoint. You always will have a chance at hoisting that Lombardi."

Bills TE Dawson Knox believes there is nothing Josh Allen can’t do

In addition to receiving Chad Ochocinco's praise, Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox has the utmost faith in his QB's ability to do anything on the football field. This includes bringing Buffalo to State Farm Stadium's field next February.

Footballism™ @FootbaIIism Josh Allen is a tank Josh Allen is a tank https://t.co/wZS37PNQpT

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Knox said it's everyone's dream to play with a player like Josh Allen (h/t NBC Sports' Josh Alper):

“I mean, it’s every receiver, tight end, running back, it’s everyone’s dream to play with a guy like that. I mean, he can put the ball 70 yards down the field, or throw off his back foot back across himself, or make plays with his legs and extend plays.

"There’s nothing that guy can’t do. We’ve seen him stiff arm defensive ends to the ground. He’s jumping over linebackers, and just trucking guys. It’s insane.”

Allen, as Ochocinco noted, is part of that very top tier of NFL quarterbacks who transcend the game and single-handedly affect the end-results more than anyone else on the field.

What separates Allen from Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, though, is a ring. At the very least, Allen needs to lead his team to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next February.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN's First Take and h/t Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far