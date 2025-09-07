  • home icon
  "He's going to the Chiefs," "He's def getting moved":: NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill crashing out on the sidelines during Dolphins vs Colts showdown

"He's going to the Chiefs," "He’s def getting moved":: NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill crashing out on the sidelines during Dolphins vs Colts showdown

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 07, 2025 18:54 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (Credits: IMAGN)

Tyreek Hill’s emotions erupted on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins played a dismal first half against the Indianapolis Colts. This sparked immediate trade rumors among fans.

Television cameras captured the wide receiver in an exchange with position coach Robert Prince while Miami trailed 20-0 at halftime. He gestured animatedly as teammates looked on. Hill was limited to two short receptions for 15 yards.

Hill's outburst became a trending topic on X.

"He's going to the Chiefs isn't he," one fan said.
"He's def getting moved by the deadline. Just hoping it's not KC," another fan said.
"Messed his career for leaving the Chiefs to go and play with bum Tua," a fan said.

More fans reacted.

"This is far from a crashout lmao," one fan said.
"Trade rumors already starting up," another fan said.
"He has every right to be frustrated," a fan said.
The Dolphins entered the season with expectations. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled from the opening drive. His first pass intended for Tyreek Hill was intercepted, and he endured three sacks before the break. Fellow playmaker Jaylen Waddle was invisible, managing one four-yard catch.

With the Colts’ defense forcing repeated punts, Miami’s offense appeared disjointed.

Tyreek Hill's lingering tensions with the Dolphins' leadership

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Sunday’s flashpoint comes after a turbulent offseason for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins did not name him a captain for 2025, marking the first time he has been without that title since his arrival from Kansas City three years ago.

In July, QB Tua Tagovailoa admitted their working relationship remained “a work in progress.” He later attempted to downplay the comment.

Questions also linger from December 2024, when Tyreek Hill exited the regular-season finale early. He said coach Mike McDaniel pulled him because of an injury. McDaniel offered a different account, suggesting Hill declared himself unavailable.

Hill is signed through the 2026 season, which gives the Dolphins leverage in any trade discussion. Miami made a major investment to acquire him in 2022, and his first two seasons in South Florida turned the Dolphins into one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.

However, with injuries, declining production in the 2024 season, and off-field legal troubles, his patience may be thinning.

