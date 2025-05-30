"He's going to earn what he gets going forward": Kyle Shanahan gives clear verdict on Brock Purdy's $265,000,000 extension

On May 16, Brock Purdy signed a major five year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers worth $265 million, $181 million of which are fully guaranteed. The signing makes Purdy the seventh highest paid QB in the National Football league in average annual value and does put pressure on Purdy to show that he is more than solid QB with elite level playmakers around him, something that has been a debate over the years.

On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the signing of Purdy and what he wants to see from his star QB moving forward. NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra highlighted the quotes by Shanahan in an article on Friday.

"I want him to be the leader he's always been... There's no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because of their contract. That's when you start making stuff up. Brock's earned his contract, and he's going to earn what he gets going forward." Shanahan said.

Purdy had an up and down campaign last year in 2024, largely due to the majority of his offensive playmakers being injured for portions of the year. RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, and TE George Kittle all missed time last season, something that likely impacted Purdy's overall success as well.

Purdy finished the year with 3,864 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for the 49ers.

Will Brock Purdy live up to his new expectations?

As part of becoming the seventh highest paid QB in the NFL, expectations for Purdy have exponentially risen heading into the 2025 season. Although some analysts and fans believe that only winning a Super Bowl Championship would mean living up to his new expectations, Purdy just needs to show that he is one of the top QB's in the league, and not someone who has done well in recent years due to the great cast of players around him.

2025 should be the first opportunity for fans to see whether Purdy is an elite QB in the league, with OL Trent Williams nearing the end of his career and WR Deebo Samuel now in Washington. As of October 21, Purdy had a career record of 14-2 with McCaffrey, Samuel, and Williams all playing. However, he was only 6-6 with one or more of them out of the lineup, according to Patra.

