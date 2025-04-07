"He's going to end up majoring on offense" - Draft analyst gives insights on Travis Hunter's position in NFL

Travis Hunter’s versatility has dominated headlines, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes it’s time to start narrowing the focus. On Monday's episode of “Up and Adams” show, the draft analyst broke down what makes Hunter’s evaluation unique, and why the Colorado star may be better suited to sticking to one side of the ball.

Jeremiah pointed out how the league typically handles two-way prospects, having them play primarily on defense while giving them limited offensive reps. But when it comes to Hunter, he believes that formula doesn’t apply. Based on the 21-year-old’s mindset and approach, Jeremiah sees a shift coming.

“But I can tell, even by his answer right there, he 100 % wants to be on the field every offensive snap," Jeremiah said. "So, you're going to have to flip the script a little bit. I think he's going to end up majoring on offense, and you're going to find, you know, opportunities to get him on the field on defense.”

NFL teams may need to embrace Hunter as a WR1 who can occasionally moonlight at DB, not the other way around.

Hunter racked up 57 receptions, 721 yards, and five touchdowns in 2023, while still delivering on defense with 30 tackles and three interceptions. He logged 1,036 total snaps (437 on offense and 568 on defense) and became a 2023 Consensus All-American.

Then came 2024. In his Heisman-winning campaign, he posted nearly 1,400 total snaps. His impact was felt on both sides, but his wideout production, 132 yards and three TDs vs. North Dakota State, 110 yards vs. Nebraska, stood out. By season’s end, Hunter made history: first player to win both the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards.

Ryan Clark says gloveless grabs prove Travis Hunter’s best shot might be at the corner

Travis Hunter’s Pro Day performance turned heads, but it was what he didn’t wear that caught Ryan Clark’s attention. The former NFL safety pointed out how rare it is to see a receiver go gloveless and still dominate.

Hunter ran crisp routes, showed off elite agility, and caught everything Shedeur Sanders threw his way, all without gloves. Clark called it the “most impressive thing” he saw that day, highlighting Hunter’s “stick ems” and natural ball tracking skills. But the real twist? Clark believes this proves Hunter’s future should be at the corner.

Clark argued that 75 catches made him a good wideout, but seven interceptions made him First-Team All-Pro. He’s not wrong – only two defenders hit that mark in 2023 (DaRon Bland (9) and Xavier Watts (7)).

Travis Hunter has made it clear numerous times that he wants to be great at both positions.

