  • "He's not going to get a fair shot" - Cam Newton predicts grim reality for Deshaun Watson as Shedeur Sanders & other Browns QBs take center stage

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 22, 2025 21:26 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Cam Newton has passed a strong verdict on Deshaun Watson’s chances in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room against other quarterbacks like rookie Shedeur Sanders. The former Carolina Panthers passer analyzed the Browns' quarterback situation, with four quarterbacks fighting for a place behind Joe Flacco, who has been named the starter.

Watson, who was the team’s primary quarterback last season, ruptured his Achilles tendon and had to undergo surgery. Still in recovery following the surgery, Watson is expected to be out for the entire 2025 season. Speaking on his place in the Browns’ quarterback room, Newton said:

“I don’t even think Deshaun Watson is going to even get a fair shot (in Cleveland). He's making the necessary steps ... to fight back, but sometimes circumstances just outweigh reality.”
Newton maintained that it's more important to have followers in the locker room than on social media to impress the team management. However, he thinks Watson's grave injury will automatically put him in the backseat against talented rookies like Sanders and Gabriel.

Kenny Pickett will also be in the mix.

How Deshaun Watson’s injury affected the Browns’ quarterback room

Deshaun Watson joined the Browns in March of 2022 in a trade with the Houston Texans. The Texans gave the Browns their 2024 sixth-round pick in addition to Watson. In exchange, the Browns gave up their first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024. They also gave the Texans their third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.

Watson was signed on a five-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million, the largest guaranteed contract in the league’s history at the time. Following his injury, the Browns’ owner, Jimmy Haslam, has described the deal as a “big swing-and-miss.” Speaking at this year’s annual meeting of the NFL, he said:

“We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.”
Since Watson’s injury, the Browns have signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley. The team’s preseason camp has seen intense competition between the quarterbacks to earn the starting job.

However, with the QB1 spot handed to Flacco, the quarterbacks will be fighting to retain a place in the team’s roster going into the new season.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
