  "He's going roping": NFL fans react to Kayvon Thibodeaux's cowboy outfit for Giants Week 2 game in Dallas 

"He’s going roping": NFL fans react to Kayvon Thibodeaux's cowboy outfit for Giants Week 2 game in Dallas 

By Nishant
Published Sep 14, 2025 16:09 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at New York Giants
NFL: New York Jets at New York Giants (image credit: IMAGN)

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux garnered attention for his fashion choice ahead of his team’s Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Embracing the Texas spirit, Thibodeaux arrived at the stadium on Sunday dressed in full cowboy attire, with a wide-brimmed hat, leather vest and matching accessories. The NFL shared a video of him on X.

Some fans appreciated the outfit, but not without some lighthearted humor.

"lol he’s going roping," a fan wrote.
"fit kinda hard but we losing by 20 so it don’t matter lol," another fan wrote.
"When you have to hit up a Bachelorette party after the game...." one fan tweeted.

Here are other fan reactions.

"Kayvon Thibodeaux's fit today fits well in the heart of Texas," a fan said.
"Cowboy Kayvon is locked in and ready to ride," another fan said.
"lets start dressing up when we can win a game actually thats asking way too much we can wear a costume when we score a touchdown," a fan commented.

Thibodeaux had a good performance in Week 1 despite the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. He recorded one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and one tackle for loss, along with a half-sack, one quarterback hit and three pressures.

Kayvon Thibodeaux backs Abdul Carter’s impact on Giants’ defensive line

Kayvon Thibodeaux remains optimistic about his team’s defensive line despite the Week 1 defeat. The addition of Abdul Carter also makes him confident. Carter, selected at No. 3 in April, made his NFL debut with three tackles and half a sack.

Thibodeaux praised Carter’s talent and work ethic.

"I think he’s going to be great," Thibodeaux said in the postgame presser. "He’s a great athlete and a great talent. I think he’s super smart. He brings a different set of skills to the team. I think he’s going to contribute in a tremendous way."
Thibodeaux has been a disruptor since entering the NFL, and understands the challenges Carter faces transitioning from college to the pros. Thibodeaux has been mentoring Carter.

"I’ve been giving him whatever tips I can from a technique or scheme standpoint," Thibodeaux said. "He’s been great. He’s going to do well."

The Giants' defensive trio of Brian Burns, Thibodeaux and Carter looks is expected to help them bounce back on Sunday.

