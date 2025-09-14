"He’s going roping": NFL fans react to Kayvon Thibodeaux's cowboy outfit for Giants Week 2 game in Dallas 

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux garnered attention for his fashion choice ahead of his team’s Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.Embracing the Texas spirit, Thibodeaux arrived at the stadium on Sunday dressed in full cowboy attire, with a wide-brimmed hat, leather vest and matching accessories. The NFL shared a video of him on X.Some fans appreciated the outfit, but not without some lighthearted humor.&quot;lol he’s going roping,&quot; a fan wrote.Digital World @crypticworld7LINK@NFL @kayvont @Giants lol he’s going roping&quot;fit kinda hard but we losing by 20 so it don’t matter lol,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;When you have to hit up a Bachelorette party after the game....&quot; one fan tweeted.Here are other fan reactions.&quot;Kayvon Thibodeaux's fit today fits well in the heart of Texas,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Cowboy Kayvon is locked in and ready to ride,&quot; another fan said.&quot;lets start dressing up when we can win a game actually thats asking way too much we can wear a costume when we score a touchdown,&quot; a fan commented.Thibodeaux had a good performance in Week 1 despite the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. He recorded one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and one tackle for loss, along with a half-sack, one quarterback hit and three pressures.Kayvon Thibodeaux backs Abdul Carter’s impact on Giants’ defensive lineKayvon Thibodeaux remains optimistic about his team’s defensive line despite the Week 1 defeat. The addition of Abdul Carter also makes him confident. Carter, selected at No. 3 in April, made his NFL debut with three tackles and half a sack.Thibodeaux praised Carter’s talent and work ethic.&quot;I think he’s going to be great,&quot; Thibodeaux said in the postgame presser. &quot;He’s a great athlete and a great talent. I think he’s super smart. He brings a different set of skills to the team. I think he’s going to contribute in a tremendous way.&quot;Thibodeaux has been a disruptor since entering the NFL, and understands the challenges Carter faces transitioning from college to the pros. Thibodeaux has been mentoring Carter.&quot;I’ve been giving him whatever tips I can from a technique or scheme standpoint,&quot; Thibodeaux said. &quot;He’s been great. He’s going to do well.&quot;The Giants' defensive trio of Brian Burns, Thibodeaux and Carter looks is expected to help them bounce back on Sunday.