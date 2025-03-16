"He's going to win MVP" - Danny Parkins predicts possible outcome for Jayden Daniels' sophomore season with Commanders

NFL analyst Danny Parkins believes that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will win the MVP award next season.

While discussing free agency and other various topics on the "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" on Friday, Parkins outlined how several elite QBs, such as Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, were named MVP in their second or third years in the league.

Citing a second-year jump when playing under the same system, Parkins highlighted how he could see Daniels taking home the most coveted individual honor in the NFL.

"If Jayden Daniels takes another step like the year two in the system, year two in the league jump, well, then he's going to win MVP," Parkins said. "Like that he will win MVP, like Mahomes won MVP his second year in the league, like Lamar Jackson won MVP his third year in the league, second year in a system like he will be the MVP of the league."

Jayden Daniels phenomenal rookie campaign and 2025 outlook

Jayden Daniels was widely considered the best rookie during the 2024 campaign, an almost unanimous belief after he was awarded the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. In addition to also being named to the Pro Bowl, Daniels led his team to the NFC championship game after going on the road and defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in the wild-card and divisional rounds.

He had 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns for the Commanders last season.

Ahead of next season, Washington has continued to add key offensive pieces around Daniels, including trading for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and re-signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

The addition of Samuel is most notable as he can play on the outside in certain packages and from the backfield as well. The move gives Daniels another elite-level receiver in addition to Terry McLaurin, who showed last year that he is one of the best players in the league.

Only time will tell whether the Commanders build off their success from last year and if Daniels wins league MVP; however, it is evident that Parkins believes history is on the side of the QB.

