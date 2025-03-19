Brock Purdy might be one of the calmest quarterbacks in the NFL, but when he steps into the huddle, he takes full control. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Spencer Burford didn’t hold back when describing Purdy’s presence.

On Tuesday, he was asked what Purdy's demeanor was like in the huddle. Burford broke down what makes him a leader. The Niners QB doesn’t just call plays as he makes sure everyone is locked in. He keeps his teammates focused, communicates adjustments and works with his receivers to keep the offense running like a well-oiled machine.

"Brock's gonna drop his nuts for sure. Brock is gonna let 'em hang for sure," Burforf said, via the 'Psychotic & Iconic Sports Podcast.' "So in the huddle, he's going to make sure, you know what I'm saying? He's going to take control of the huddle, make sure that everybody's locked in. He's going to encourage his teammates.

"He's going to do everything he needs to do in order to get all his guys on the same page. And he's going to go talk to his receivers, see what they need to change, see what they need to work on. You know what I'm saying? To make sure that everybody is running like a well oiled machine, for real.”

That kind of command isn’t surprising given Purdy’s rise. He went from a third-stringer to a franchise leader in record time. Purdy took over as the 49ers' starter in 2022 and never looked back, winning every regular-season game he started and helping the team reach the NFC championship.

In 2023, he led the NFL in several passing categories, setting the franchise’s single-season passing yards record, earning a Pro Bowl nod and taking the Niners to the Super Bowl.

For a guy who started as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy has made himself indispensable. If Burford’s words are any indication, he’s doing it with confidence, poise and a lot of presence in the huddle.

Brock Purdy wants his bag as 49ers extension talks heat up

Brock Purdy didn’t claw his way from "Mr. Irrelevant" to Super Bowl starter just to be a short-term fix. He is ready to lock down his future in San Francisco, with extension talks reportedly around a $40 million deal.

After leading the 49ers to back-to-back division titles and setting a franchise record for passing yards in 2023, Purdy has earned his payday. He took control, dropping dimes and stacking wins to reach the Super Bowl.

With contract negotiations ramping up, Purdy may not just be looking for a raise. He has made it clear that he’s the long-term face of the 49ers and the franchise has a big decision to make.

