"He’s gonna regret this": Taylor Swift fans react as Tom Brady shades singer, Chiefs Kingdom during Netflix roast special

Tom Brady's Netflix roast left no stone unturned. Including Brady, the guests shaded multiple controversies and people present, even bringing up Taylor Swift's recent initiation into the Chiefs Kingdom.

Taylor Swift fans (or Swifties), though, weren't impressed with Tom Brady's recent roast. Often protective of their favorite singer, Swifties were quick to defend Swift on social media.

Brady, who roasted everyone right at the end, took shots at the Kansas City Chiefs, their fandom and Swift. After dating Travis Kelce for months, Swift turned heads as she made regular appearances at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest," Brady said. "It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls … in honor of TAY TAY [Taylor Swift] … Let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. Shake it off".

Most Swifties weren't impressed, adding that Tom Brady would indeed regret bringing T-Swift into the conversation. Some were upset that Brady referred to all fans as 14-year-olds.

"Taylor Swift’s fans are all teens who have relationship issues' and this has been said every year since 2008, those teens are in their late 20s to mid 30s now and a lot are married too," one fan expressed.

"Did a 15 yr old boy write this joke?" another fan wrote.

"So how should we get rid of him?" one user wrote.

Many wondered if Brady was the jealous one, especially with the amount of attention Swift has been drawing.

"So he's jealous?" one user said.

"Taylor is literally SO quiet rn and yet she is on everyone's mind😂oh taygod, the legend that you are," another Swift fan said.

Some added a positive spin on it, stating how much of a 'main character Swift is.

"The only thing that is funny is that they've been saying all her fans are 14 for the past 18 years. Have we all stayed the same age the past 2 decades," one Swiftie wrote.

Tom Brady also took shots at Bills Mafia and Colts fans during his Netflix special

Considering his 20-plus years in the NFL, the Chiefs weren't the only fandom Brady went up against. The seven-time Super Bowl champion mentioned the Bills fans, along with the Colts fans, who were led by Brady's longtime rival Peyton Manning.

Including his bid to buy the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady said:

“I’m trying to buy the Raiders. I’m tired of owning the Colts and the Bills.”

Speaking of the Bills mafia, Brady added:

"How can you call yourselves the Mafia? At least the mafia has a ring you can kiss."

List of guests who roasted Tom Brady during Netflix's special:

Drew Bledsoe

Julian Edelman

Randy Moss

Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick

Peyton Manning

Robert Kraft

Jeff Ross

Kevin Hart

Nikki Glaser

Sam Jay

Bert Kreischer

Tom Segura

Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell)

Andrew Shultz

Kim Kardashian

Ben Affleck

Tony Hinchcliffe

