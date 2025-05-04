“He's got great energy" - Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald makes feelings known about Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald spoke candidly about rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe after the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. With only two quarterbacks available on the field, Milroe received extended reps and left a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Macdonald described Jalen Milroe as having “great competitive energy” and praised his commitment to mastering the position. He added that the 22-year-old’s approach sets a tone for teammates and allows coaches to build foundational skills with his full buy-in.

“He's got great energy, great competitive energy about trying to get it right, great command of the huddle. Really takes pride in the operation," Macdonald said. "And then all these, all these fundamental things that we're going to be building on from the ground up. He's just got a great attitude about it.”

“Coaches are doing a great job coaching on every play, and it goes for all our guys, but him especially. So you know, if you have that attitude, especially at the quarterback position, everybody else tends to fall in line. And in that regard, it was really, really fun to be around,” Macdonald said.

The Seahawks selected Milroe as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft after trading QB Geno Smith with the Raiders to acquire that pick. Macdonald clarified that Jalen Milroe will be trained solely as a QB, not in a hybrid role like Taysom Hill.

Milroe - who had a productive final season at Alabama: throwing for 2,844 yards, rushing for 726, and accounting for 35 total TDs - saw his dual-threat ability boost his draft stock despite turnovers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Seattle values his mobility. Mike Macdonald called quarterbacks who can extend plays “incredibly difficult to defend,” highlighting Jalen Milroe’s ability to threaten defenses across multiple phases of a single down. His early camp presence has reinforced the Seahawks’s plan to develop him strictly as a quarterback.

Jalen Milroe blends energy and discipline at Seahawks minicamp

Jalen Milroe kicked off his first minicamp with the Seahawks showing both excitement and focus. The rookie quarterback - picked in the third round - credits his work ethic to his parents who served in the military and were there to watch his first day.

Milroe has spent over a year training with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, working on his throwing mechanics, especially using his lower body to improve accuracy. Tight end Elijah Arroyo - a fellow rookie - said the Seahawks rookie throws the ball well and moves smoothly.

“I can’t really explain it. I’m not a quarterback,” the TE said. “But just the way he throws the ball, the way he moves. He has a chance to be an elite quarterback at the highest level.”

Even though Sam Darnold and Drew Lock are ahead of him on the depth chart, Jalen Milroe has already started learning Seattle's playbook. He’s used to adjusting to new systems, having played under three different offensive coordinators in college. Now, he’s getting used to another one, OC Klint Kubiak.

