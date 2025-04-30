"He’s got a lot to learn" - Brian Daboll plans to blindside Giants' first round pick Jaxson Dart with harsh training camp

The New York Giants made one of the more shocking moves of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, trading up to pick a quarterback. After selecting Abdul Carter at No. 3, New York's front office traded the No. 34 pick, No. 99 pick and a third-round pick next year to move up to the Houston Texans' No. 25 selection and draft their quarterback of the future.

The true surprise came with the selection of Jaxson Dart. Leading up to the draft, many expected the Giants to be potential suitors for the Cleveland Browns' fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, who endured one of the most shocking slides in draft history. New York picked Dart with the hope that he'll develop to become the franchise quarterback.

Looking to avoid a repeat of Daniel Jones' botched development, Giants coach Brian Daboll revealed his plan to acclimate Dart to the discomfort of the NFL by making him uncomfortable in training camp on Tuesday.

"Maybe you'll see him in there," Daboll said on Tuesday, via Yahoo Sports. "Sprinkle him in when he doesn't even know he's supposed to go in there, just to see how he reacts being in a different atmosphere. He won't know when or why. He's got a lot to learn. It'll be a process with him, but he's a guy we look forward to working with."

Dart will enter New York's quarterback room competing against free-agent acquisitions Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Giants plan to play long game with Jaxson Dart's development

Entering their offseason program, the New York Giants have already named a starter, Russell Wilson. The Giants brought him in on a one-year $10.5 million deal following their acquisition of Jameis Winston.

With two veteran quarterbacks on the roster, New York plans to bring its newest quarterback along slowly to maximize his development.

"There's a process for when he gets here," Daboll said. "In terms of developing this player, I don't expect him to know everything right off the bat. It's a hard position to play, but he has the traits that we look for and covet in a guy to be able to learn and grow."

Jaxson Dart has plenty of time to learn the ins and outs of Daboll's system behind Wilson and Winston, along with Tommy DeVito, who offers the most experience in New York's offensive scheme. Learning from three veterans, with no immediate timeline to play, will help Dart's development immensely in the long run.

