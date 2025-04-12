“He’s got a lot to prove": Bucs GM Jason Licht puts new $14,000,000 starter on notice for 2025 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht made the decision to bring in Haason Reddick after the pass rusher became embroiled in controversy with the New York Jets. Now, Reddick is set to begin a new chapter in his career with the Buccaneers, and the expectations are high.

Ad

During the 2025 NFL annual meeting, coach Todd Bowles and Licht praised Reddick’s potential impact. After signing a one-year, $14 million deal with Tampa Bay, Reddick is expected to bring his trademark explosiveness to the defense this season.

"He's a really unique player," Licht said, per ESPN. "He's got a lot to prove; he's very hungry. I really enjoyed the conversations we've had since we signed him. He's going to play to try to get another bite at the apple, which I like.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's really excited to help the young guys. He's talked about that -- being a leader and all those things. So that's always going to help. I'm just excited what he can do for all the young guys."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

At 30, Reddick is still expected to have plenty left in the tank. While he’s coming off a down year with the Jets, during which he missed seven games due to a holdout, he brings a résumé that includes 59 sacks across eight NFL seasons.

Ad

The veteran is eager for a fresh start with a Buccaneers squad that won the NFC South for a second consecutive season and is aiming for a three-peat.

While the move could be seen as a gamble for Tampa Bay, given the instability that surrounded the Jets last year, the Bucs believe Reddick can return to peak shape at Raymond James Stadium.

Haason Reddick makes expectations clear for 2025 NFL season with Bucs

Haason Reddick is happy to be with a new team after his tumultuous stint with the New York Jets. The veteran called his move to the Bucs a "fresh start," admitting that the 2024 season wasn't easy by any means.

Ad

"I know that everybody is worried about last year, but last year is last year, right? I'm here now," he said.

"Different mindset, different space, just ready to put the past behind me and continue to move forward, and what better place to do it than here?"

The Buccaneers are aiming to contend for a Super Bowl, and if Reddick plays like his old self, he could play a key role in helping the team make another deep playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.