"He’s got that switch": Case Keenum reveals one Caleb Williams trait providing edge amid Bears star's training camp struggles

Chicago Bears backup quarterback Case Keenum is impressed with Caleb Williams.

Keenum signed a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Bears this offseason to be the backup quarterback. In training camp, he has been impressed with Williams' play and says he has one trait that will help put him over the top.

‘‘The majority of games in this league come down to one possession,’’ Keenum said, via Chicago Sun Times. ‘‘The great ones, they want the ball in their hand, and you can tell Caleb wants the ball in his hand in those moments.

‘‘Two-minute is a drill where you can rely on guts and instincts, your past training and . . . the fire of competition and who’s a competitor. There’s certain guys, when the lights turn on, that switch just flips. And he’s got that switch where he can turn it on. And I can’t wait to watch it at Soldier Field and all over the league this year.’’

Williams had an up-and-down rookie season with the Bears, but Keenum is confident he will take a massive step forward this season. However, in training camp, Williams has had some struggles with his accuracy, but Keenum isn't worried about that.

Williams was selected first overall in 2024 by the Bears. In his rookie season, he recorded 351-for-562 for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Bears OC praises Caleb Williams' competitiveness

Caleb Williams is entering a pivotal second year in the NFL as the Bears need the franchise quarterback to take another step forward.

In training camp, Bears' offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is impressed with the quarterback's play in the two-minute warning and being a competitor.

‘‘His competitiveness comes out in those two-minute situations,’’ Doyle said. ‘‘That’s where he has an edge. He’s not going to allow you to sack him; he’s going to evade. He’s going to do things that you can’t really teach at times.’’

Williams showed his success in the two-minute warning as he led Chicago to a season-finale win over the Green Bay Packers. With the Bears down by one with 48 seconds left, Williams marched them 47 yards to set up a winning field goal.

Williams and the Bears will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

