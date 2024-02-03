“He’s got Taylor Swift kissing and crap”: Ravens star says he’s ‘freakin’ sick’ over Travis Kelce’s relationship in begrudging compliment

The Baltimore Ravens are still nursing from crashing out of the AFC championship game at the hands of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

With Taylor Swift in attendance in her private suite, the Chiefs put on a show, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 win at the M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28.

A week since the defeat, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey collected his thoughts on his "Punch Line" podcast. In the most recent episode, he had a thing or two to say about their defeat to the Chiefs, particularly Travis Kelce and his blooming romance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We had a very good opportunity to beat them," Humphrey said. "They did not just bend us over and spank us. But they did win the game."

The Ravens star then went on about Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, adding:

"Travis Kelce’s probably that guy. I’m not even talking about it from a football perspective. He’s got Taylor Swift kissing and crap. They look like they’re the real thing. Makes me freakin’ sick.”

Taylor Swift tipped M&T Bank Stadium employees $100 each after Travis Kelce's win

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens may have left the Bank empty-handed after falling in the championship game, but pop star Taylor Swift made sure not all Ravens fans had a bad night.

One fan who was working at the stadium for the matchup took to Reddit to narrate a story about Taylor Swift.

The fan wrote:

"She [Taylor Swift] was feverishly thanking everyone (employees) for our help and thanked us repeatedly. A coworker got her attention by calling her name then she walked over and asked her “Do you work here?”. She then announced she’d tip all of us for our service and pulled out a blue money phone inside an envelope, very modestly."

Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl 58 to catch Travis Kelce in action?

Since the win over the Ravens, the discourse has since shifted to whether Swift will make it to Vegas in time to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, go up against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

However, considering she will jet off to Japan in the coming week, there was some confusion on her travel plans. Her final show is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, giving her just one day to touch base in Sin City.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the Japanese Embassy in DC outlined a plan for Swift to get to Vegas in time. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the embassy wrote:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently 'Speak Now' to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.