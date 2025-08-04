"He's not a guy that you want to look off": Cam Newton warns Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins QB's rift with Tyreek Hill

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has entered the Dolphins’ ongoing internal drama with a blunt message for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Don’t take your eyes off Tyreek Hill, on or off the field.

Speaking on the Saturday episode of his podcast "4th&1," Newton directly addressed the friction between Miami’s top receiver and quarterback, stemming from a rocky offseason and lingering playoff frustrations.

"Tyreek ain't wrong," Newton said (Time Stamp: 1:35).

"I'm frustrated and I'm tired of not making the playoffs. And it sound like Mr. Tua Tagovailoa, you and Mr. Tyreek Hill got to get on the same page ... You got to manage that, brother ... You got to, you got to stay healthy. You got to give him the football. He's not a guy that you want to look off. He the guy that you got to always have all four of your eyes on," he added.

The connection between Tagovailoa and Hill has been under scrutiny since the receiver publicly floated the idea of leaving Miami following the team’s failure to reach the postseason.

Though Tyreek Hill apologized months later, Tagovailoa acknowledged at the start of training camp that rebuilding their relationship would take time.

"When you say something like that you don't just come back from that with a 'hey, my bad,'" Tagovailoa said in July. "You've got to work that relationship up, you've got to build everything up again."

Hill, for his part, responded with support, saying Tagovailoa’s honesty set the tone for the team and reflected true leadership.

Tyreek Hill's production drop adds urgency to Newton's message

NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill will start the 2025 season after his most underwhelming season with the Dolphins in 2024. Last season, he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Hill torched defenses for 1,799 yards and 13 scores, leading the league in multiple receiving categories.

This, combined with locker room stress and a dispute with coach Mike McDaniel over strategy, raised concern about Miami's ability to get its offensive stars in unison.

However, there are signs of improvement. Tyreek Hill has reportedly taken his commitment to learning the team's offensive scheme more seriously. He is even taking detailed notes in meetings for the first time since joining the Dolphins, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tagovailoa has publicly reaffirmed his dedication to accountability and holding teammates to the Miami standard.

McDaniel has embraced that candor. Without naming names, he praised the team’s willingness to have difficult conversations, calling it “grown man stuff.”

Last season, the Dolphins clawed back into contention with a late-season surge, winning six of eight games before falling short with a Week 18 loss to the Jets. That 2-6 start ultimately sank their playoff hopes.

The pressure is rising heading into 2025.

