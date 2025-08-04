  • home icon
Mike McDaniel makes feelings known on Tyreek Hill’s public advice to improve the Dolphins' short-yardage problem

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 04, 2025 15:00 GMT
NFL: AUG 05 Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Getty
Mike McDaniel makes feelings known on Tyreek Hill’s public advice to improve the Dolphins' short-yardage problem - Source: Getty

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked to offer suggestions during a press conference on Friday about how the team may resolve its short-yardage problems from the previous season. This follows a 2024 season in which the Fins converted just 36.3% of their third-down attempts into first downs, finishing as one of the NFL's worst third-down sides.

"Take De‘Von [Achane] out on third down. That’s my honest opinion," Hill said. "If it’s third-and-short, he’s not a power back. I keep telling him that in the locker room, but he swears he’s a power back. I love De’Von, but if I’m being honest like that’s why you got Jaylen Wright, that’s why you got Ollie Gordon II, for those kinds of situations."
When asked his thoughts on Hill's proposal for Miami on Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel explained that the wide receiver only highlighted what the team has already tried in practice.

"I thought it was genius reporting by Tyreek seeing how we had a short-yardage period that very day that you guys were in attendance for, and his suggestion was I guess congruent with Eric Studesville [running backs coach]," McDaniel said. "That’s exactly how we repped the backs in that short-yardage period that very day. But we thought it was funny that he reported the news that wasn’t news on that practice day in that short-yardage period that you guys were all there, too, for."
Hill discussing the team's short-yardage issue with the media on the same day that the team took action to address the problem in practice obviously didn't sit right with McDaniel. Additionally, the rumors that the veteran receiver and the team may be at odds are further heightened by this back-and-forth.

Tyreek Hill keeps getting in trouble with the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has been under scrutiny lately after a 2024 season in which he recorded fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019. He famously declared, "I'm out" after the Dolphins' 2024 season ended, although he later apologized for the statement, sayingg that it was a result of his frustration after the team missed out on the playoffs.

While timeliness is one of the main components of the culture shift the Dolphins are trying to accomplish this season, Hill has also reportedly been late for multiple team practices this offseason.

It will be a surprise if Hill remains with the Dolphins in a year, given the deteriorating relationship he seems to have with his coaches and even teammates. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old wide receiver will go back to pushing for a move away from Miami to join a team that has a better chance of winning before or even early in the 2025 campaign.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
