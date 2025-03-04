"He’s too hip hop for them" - Ex-Giants WR makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders getting criticized by two NFL teams

Former New York Giants wide receiver Marcus Johnson shared his feelings regarding the criticism Shedeur Sanders has received from two NFL teams ahead of the upcoming draft. Following an impressive college career, Sanders is considered a potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

However, according to NFL insider Todd McShay, two teams have reportedly been critical of the former Colorado quarterback. McShay revealed that these teams were unimpressed with the 23-year-old quarterback following their meetings with him at the scouting combine.

Marcus Johnson reshared a clip of McShay discussing the teams' reactions to Sanders and their disappointment with him in a tweet on Monday, along with a caption expressing his take on the matter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m sorry but “he didn’t take a professional approach” means he’s too hip hop for them let’s just say that," Johnson tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to McShay, he spoke with two teams that had a "15-minute meeting" with Sanders, and they were reportedly not pleased with QB's attitude.

"They had a 15-minute meeting with him and they both said in different words that they didn't feel like Sanders cared all that much about what that org thought of him," McShay said in the podcast. "One of them said Sanders didn't have a professional approach. The other one said Sanders 'wasn't taking it all that seriously.'"

Ad

Shedeur Sanders sends a bold message to NFL Teams ahead of the 2025 Draft

On Friday, Shedeur Sanders addressed the media and spoke on several topics, including what teams could expect from him if he would be drafted into the league.

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me. So, you should know how to repeat yourself over and over and over, and I have done it over and over and over. So, this should not be a question why an NFL franchise should pick me," Sanders said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On one hand, Shedeur Sanders had an outstanding college career at Colorado, throwing for 4,134 passing yards in a single season, making him a top contender for the No. 1 pick. On the other hand, as the draft approaches, reports suggest that some teams are not entirely impressed with his attitude.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins