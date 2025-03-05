"He’s holding onto the ball too long"- Bears fans react to Caleb Williams' viral offseason workout video

The Chicago Bears are hoping to get some excitement out of this season as quarterback Caleb Williams continues to progress. The 2023 first-overall selection had a good statistical year, but the Bears failed to make the playoffs and had a coaching change midseason.

Caleb Williams was seen on the field getting some reps and a video surfaced on social media.

Some fans took to social media and discussed how they wanted to see improvement in Caleb Williams coming off his rookie season.

"Here we go again with the glorified off season hype throws. And then the regular season will start and we'll return to reality." One person wrote on social media

"Man I hope Ben has someone drilling his footwork. & I hope once he gets his hands on him they tie the pass concepts to his footwork endlessly & get on him when the footwork is wrong even if the play results in a positive play. It's not about results, it's about process first and foremost." Someone else noted

Other people were able to show some excitement about what they saw from the video.

"Leading a receiver!! Who knew?" Someone commented on the video

"1-2-3 hitch, throw. Good timing, hopefully it translates" One user posted on the video

Caleb Williams had a good rookie season as he completed 351-of-562 (62.5%) of his passes for 3,541 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. It will be interesting to see how the first overall pick in last year's draft does with coach Ben Johnson leading the team.

What can the Chicago Bears do to improve offensively this offseason?

The Chicago Bears are in an interesting spot as the offense needs to show improvement. The main portion is improving the interior offensive line as starting left guard Teven Jenkins and center Coleman Shelton are both unrestricted free agents.

Whether building through the draft or free agency, coach Ben Johnson understands the significance of a superior offensive line. Getting another wide receiver is also something the Chicago Bears can do to help Caleb Williams.

Keenan Allen is an unrestricted free agent and Over The Cap has the Bears with the fourth-most cap space at $67.3 million. This Bears team can significantly improve its talent and make a massive leap forward in the 2025 season.

